Carbon monoxide: Doctors warn of barbecue accidents

While in Vienna the focus is primarily on gas boilers and air conditioning units, Tyrolean doctors are now drawing attention to the danger of barbecue accidents.

“Non-specific symptoms that cannot be explained can be due to CO poisoning. Symptoms can be unclear states of confusion, sudden loss of consciousness, cardiovascular problems, headaches or seizures,” explained Uwe Klingkowski and Benoit Bernar from the Children’s Department and youth medicine at the Innsbruck University Hospital.

The reason for the appeal was an incident in April. A family hosted a barbecue and moved it to the garage due to the weather – with the door being closed during the meal. Several people were taken to the hospital with symptoms of poisoning – among them were two children and a pregnant woman. Emergency generators in closed rooms are also dangerous – as an accident in Lasberg in 2021 showed, in which two children died and the mother was seriously injured.

