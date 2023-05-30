Home » Carbon monoxide: Doctors warn of barbecue accidents
Health

Carbon monoxide: Doctors warn of barbecue accidents

by admin
Carbon monoxide: Doctors warn of barbecue accidents

While in Vienna the focus is primarily on gas boilers and air conditioning units, Tyrolean doctors are now drawing attention to the danger of barbecue accidents.

“Non-specific symptoms that cannot be explained can be due to CO poisoning. Symptoms can be unclear states of confusion, sudden loss of consciousness, cardiovascular problems, headaches or seizures,” explained Uwe Klingkowski and Benoit Bernar from the Children’s Department and youth medicine at the Innsbruck University Hospital.

The reason for the appeal was an incident in April. A family hosted a barbecue and moved it to the garage due to the weather – with the door being closed during the meal. Several people were taken to the hospital with symptoms of poisoning – among them were two children and a pregnant woman. Emergency generators in closed rooms are also dangerous – as an accident in Lasberg in 2021 showed, in which two children died and the mother was seriously injured.

more on the subject

Video

Upper Austria

Two children die after carbon monoxide leak in Lasberg

LASBERG. After a carbon monoxide accident on Monday on a farm in the Mühlviertel municipality of Lasberg, two boys – according to the police, two …

Two children die after carbon monoxide leak in Lasberg

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

See also  Autism, the story of Francis. A diagnosis before 12 months can avoid disability

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

How to get rid of your beer belly

LIVE LBA – Bertram Tortona explodes, Virtus Bologna...

With Nordic Walking to more fitness – consumer...

Health, 15 Regions with the budget in the...

new intramuscular therapy with six-monthly dosing

a diaper photo for cholestasis screening

Vitamins, these are the symptoms if there are...

A third of adolescents smoke cigarettes, e-cigs or...

Insured persons behave more independently than health insurance...

Muscle tension: the causes and possible solutions

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy