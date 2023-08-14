Carbon monoxide poisoning in summer due to exhaust back pressure in gas boilers / warning of …

Initiative to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning

In summer, there is a largely unknown risk of carbon monoxide in your own home, which can lead to life-threatening symptoms of poisoning. “In warm weather it can happen that the chimney draft is not sufficient to effectively evacuate the flue gases from the chimney. This can be caused by various factors, such as a chimney that is too low or blocked, a too small temperature difference between indoor and outdoor air or an insufficient wind effect on the chimney,” explains Andreas Walburg from the Federal Association of Chimney Sweeps (ZIV). “The result is an exhaust gas backlog, the warm outside air pushes the toxic carbon monoxide in the chimney back into the apartment. There, the increased CO content can lead to health-endangering poisoning and even death.”

Be careful with mobile air conditioners

Another danger is the use of mobile air conditioning systems at home in summer. When the warm room air is drawn outside, a negative pressure is created which, if a gas heater is used at the same time, draws the carbon monoxide out of the exhaust pipe back into the apartment. The use of mobile air conditioners also increases the risk of life-threatening carbon monoxide poisoning in summer.

Carbon monoxide is invisible, odorless and tasteless

“Carbon monoxide is not recognizable for the residents. The first symptoms of poisoning such as shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness or headaches are not usually associated with CO poisoning,” explains Dr. Hella Körner-Göbel from the Federal Association of Working Groups of Emergency Doctors in Germany (BAND). A high concentration of CO in indoor air can be deadly quickly, while undetected small amounts of the gas over a longer period of time can lead to chronic poisoning and long-term consequences such as dementia, diabetes mellitus or cardiovascular events.

Only CO alarms can detect carbon monoxide

Since carbon monoxide is imperceptible to the human senses, it can only be detected with the help of technical sensors. “CO detectors in your own home monitor living rooms and especially bedrooms reliably and around the clock and sound the alarm even at low health-endangering CO concentrations. They help to avoid life-threatening poisoning or long-term damage caused by carbon monoxide,” says Hermann Schreck, Vice President of the German Fire Brigade Association (DFV). When buying CO alarms, consumers should definitely pay attention to EN 50291 for tested quality.

The initiative to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning was founded in 2018. The members include the German Fire Brigade Association (DFV), the Federal Association of Medical Heads of Rescue Services (ÄLRD), the Federal Association of Chimney Sweeps (ZIV), the Federal Working Group on Emergency Doctors (BAND), the BHE Federal Association of Safety Technology and various manufacturers of carbon monoxide detectors. The aim of the initiative is to provide information about the dangers of carbon monoxide to life and health in your own home and to reduce the number of CO poisonings.

