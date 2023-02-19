You must always be careful when talking about food purchased in supermarkets or in various points of sale. Indeed, in recent days, the Ministry of Health has published a series of warnings signaling the presence of toxins and carcinogenic substances in some products.



It is not uncommon for some foods to be involved in some recalls, for this reason it is always good to check the list of withdrawn products on the ministry’s website to understand if even one that we have in case is part of the unfortunate list or not. The latest recalls concern some foods reported for chemical risk due to the possible presence of aflatoxins and betel nut.

Carcinogenic toxins in food, batches of shelled almonds withdrawn from the market due to the possible presence of aflatoxins

In the first case it is about shelled almonds of some brands. The lots reported for the possible presence of aflatoxins are:

shelled almonds by Movida Catering, producer Almendras Lopez, marketed by I&D srl, production lot 277/22 – 291/22 and sold in 1000 g plastic bucket

shelled almonds of the Movida Catering brand, producer Almendras Lopez, marketed by I&D srl, production lot 270/22 – 294/22 – 273/22 and sold in 700 g plastic bucket

shelled almonds of the Dattilo brand, producer Almendras Lopez and marketed by I&D srl sold in 40 g sachets, production lot 277/22 – 290/22

shelled almonds marketed by I&D srl, producer Almendras Lopez sold in compostable trays of 200 – 400 g production lot 279/22 – 280/22 – 295/22.

But what are these aflatoxins? EFSA specified that these are mycotoxins produced by two species of Aspergillus. It is a fungus present in hot climate areas that can be carcinogenic. That is why dietary exposure should be very limited.



These substances after contamination and harvest can be found in peanuts, corn, rice, nuts, spices, vegetable oil, cocoa beans, dried figs, etc.

More recalls for some products allegedly containing carcinogenic betel nut

Furthermore, in recent days, the ministry has also proceeded with another withdrawal concerning some products that allegedly contain carcinogenic Betel nut. These are the products of the Shalimar brand of “ANSA FOOD PRODUCTS” i.e. all the lots of Tulsi, Rasily Supari and Jumbo Pack Sweet Supari.

According to some research, betel nut and its derivatives are used as approved chew products, but continued use appears to be linked to human susceptibility to cancer, particularly oral, esophageal, and oropharyngeal cancers. This is why we want to limit its use.