“Carcinogenic wine? It’s not science” – Libero Quotidiano

Peter Senaldi 25 maggio 2023

«Health is a holistic issue, it depends on genetics, the environment, nutrition, lifestyles, sociability, personal history. And medicine isn’t exactly an exact science, even when it adopts the scientific method: it proceeds by trial and error and is based on clinical studies that almost always need confirmation. Even the exact sciences such as physics, chemistry, mathematics state theories rather than postulates (relativity, gravitational waves, the structure of matter)».

What do you mean, professor?

«That there is a lot of talk about medical science without recognizing the intrinsic limits and values ​​of certain observational studies. We have seen it with Covid, with the suggestions preached in no-vax environments and with certain statements on the harmful effects of wine ».

Did you see that Ireland got the green light from the European Union to put alarmist labels on wine bottles, as it already does on cigarette packs?

«And how about the Irish beer? Alcohol for alcohol….? It seems to me we are committing politically correct suicide, we pursue totems and individual prejudices that we create for ourselves without scientific foundations and on which we then stubbornly recognize ourselves by even denying our history and our traditions. Forgetting duties, we sacrifice universal rights to individual rights, which then become emblems of discrimination against which to erect barriers; but don’t make me a philosopher.’

Let’s go back to wine and the virus…

“Yes, in both cases the practical habits that have accompanied us in life or that identify us are questioned: it is unequivocally proven by mortality data that vaccines have saved at least twenty million lives in the world“.

It is said that there were drugs to treat Covid without the need for an injection…

“Apart from the fact that prevention is better than cure, the only specific antiviral drugs capable of countering the Sars-CoV-2 infection have been confirmed to be Remdesivir, Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies, even if these turned out to be little active against the most recent subvariants. However, it should be noted that they would never have been available and usable on a large scale. On the other hand, compounds such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are completely ineffective. No other drug, cortisone, heparin, anti-inflammatories, even if extremely useful for mitigating the secondary effects and symptoms downstream of the infection, sometimes very serious such as thrombosis, would have, alone or in combination, obtained the results of the vaccine.

president ofItalian Medicines Agencythe professor George Paluemeritus of Microbiology and Virology at theUniversity of Padua, distances itself from speculation about Covid and from those who suffer from protagonism subordinate competence and professionalism to visibility, ambition and personal promotion. It happened with the pandemic, it risks happening now with the latest crusade against wine.

«Fighting wine is a bit like ignoring our history, the foundations of our artistic, literary, musical culture, even that religious identity by which wine is transformed into a moment of human community and a symbol of divine transcendence. Noah on Mount Ararat planted vines; with rooted cuttings the Romans civilized the world, given that the fields in which to cultivate them were the prize for the valiant legionaries. That wine can harm your health is a question of doses. In addition to alcohol, it contains some precious nutritional elements with beneficial pharmaceutical effects such as anti-oxidants, anthoncians, phenols, resveratrol, vitamins that protect against free radicals, the molecules that generate inflammation and, in the long term, cancer. Some studies argue that after the age of thirty a couple of glasses of red a day are good: let’s look at the French paradox, they drink and eat cheese and yet live a long time. Paracelsus (Theophrastus von Hohenheim), in the early 1500s, said that all things contain poison, the harmful effect depends only on the quantity. Healthy living imposes moderation in all our actions. In the middle stat virtus. The studies that attack wine, judging it lethal even in small quantities, are observational, they do not have the scientific dignity of controlled studies, they ignore, due to selection biases, crucial elements such as lifestyle, diet, smoking, body mass, genetic predisposition. It takes years for cancer to develop. Let’s be careful when we throw barbs in the name of science, the battle over wine reminds me of the one over vaccines“.

Why then is he so certain of the vaccine‘s effectiveness in the fight against Covid?

«Because it has stopped the spread of the pandemic and has significantly reduced the serious forms of the disease and the consequent lethality; moreover, the immunity induced by vaccines has forced the virus to evolve towards a more contagious but much less virulent form ».

But with the anti-Covid vaccine we still got sick, unlike the one against measles, mumps, rubella…

«The explanation lies in the fact that the virus that causes Covid-19, in particular the latest subvariants of omicron, has a very short incubation, does not have a viraemic phase like the respiratory diffusion viruses mentioned above and stops at the earliest airways, not giving the antibodies time to form and protect us at the mucosal level. For this reason it was wrong to think that the anti-Covid vaccines conferred herd immunity (protection even for the unvaccinated).

Did we make mistakes during the pandemic?

«And how could we not do them, we were faced with a coronavirus genetically different from those of Sars and Mers that had preceded it and which caused a new disease. The important thing is not to repeat them and to be prepared for the new pandemic threats”.

What should we keep in mind?

«First of all, we should have a pandemic plan, which we did not have. It is true that the USA and Great Britain, which also had them, have had more deaths than us, but this is not a good excuse to run out”.

What else?

«The Constitution provides that, in the event of a disaster, the coordination of operations is the responsibility of the Central State. During Covid, on the other hand, the Regions each did their own thing; many even better than others but lack of coordination was initially a problem. However, we reacted with a European joint procurement for the purchase of drugs and vaccines and with an extraordinary commissioner with great experience in logistics who finally coordinated field operations in an extremely effective way”.

What do you suggest, professor for the future?

«Let’s accelerate the construction of a national anti-pandemic hub and create the conditions for Italian industry to produce new drugs and vaccines. We make the public interact with private companies and universities and create working groups that coordinate innovative and cooperative studies on a large scale». A part of politics is strongly opposed to the mingling of public and private in health care… «And yet it is indispensable, because more and more often it is the private sector that carries out research and arrives at the results. The State should concentrate on the production of active ingredients that are difficult to find and those indispensable medicines which, due to their low cost, are no longer convenient for private individuals to manufacture. In this perspective, the use of public-private partnerships should be strongly encouraged, not surprisingly relaunched by the new contract code recently entered into force. This choice, in the perspective of a substantial collaborative vision, would be able to balance both positions, with a view to the protection of health in a universal system that necessarily only the public administration is able to ensure”.