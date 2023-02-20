Shortness of breath and shortness of breath, which initially appears during exertion, swelling of the legs, which occurs suddenly, presence of a carpal tunnel, which involves the involvement of a nerve in the wrist and hand, causing pins and needles in the fingers, present in both wrists, high blood pressure that reduces or even normalizes over time: these are symptoms that could signal the presence of acardiac amyloidosisa rare disease linked to the accumulation in the heart of a substance called amyloidmade up of unstable proteins that form insoluble fibrils, i.e. non-degradable.

Over time these fibrils are deposited in the spaces between the cells of the heart, compromising its functionality. The accumulation of fibrils increases the thickness of the walls of the ventricles, which become more rigid, reduces their contractile efficiency and impairs their relaxation.

Cardiac amyloidosis: how to recognize this rare heart disease

«The suspicion of cardiac amyloidosis arises first of all from the clinical picture, i.e. from the patient’s state of health, but also through specific blood tests and very simple and non-invasive diagnostic investigations, such aselectrocardiograml’echocardiogram and, when necessary, the cardiac MRI” explains Cristina Chimenti, Associate Professor of Cardiology at the Sapienza University of Rome. Early diagnosis is a key factor in slowing the progression of this disease: the accumulation of fibrils in the heart, if left untreated, can cause irreversible heart damage.

The awareness campaign

For this Pfizer, with the aegis of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC) and the collaboration of the Italian Heart Foundation and fAMY Onlus, promotes “The heart knows – Cardiac amyloidosis: Listen, Monitor, Inform yourself”an information and awareness campaign that aims to increase knowledge and awareness of the symptoms of the disease, promote early identification and timely diagnosis and refer patients to specialized reference centres.

The campaign proposes new information resources and multimedia tools available on the page www.pfizer.it/il-cuore-lo-sa/ to invite patients to listen, monitor, learn about cardiac amyloidosis and, if necessary, refer to a specialist centre. «When a diagnosis of cardiac amyloidosis is confirmed, the management requires that the patient be sent to a referral centre, which is usually a structure capable of evaluating and following the patient, also involving all the specialist figures necessary, starting him on a course of therapy, checks and follow-ups over time» he advises Francesco MuscaInternist and Cardiologist at the ASST Grande Niguarda Metropolitan Hospital in Milan.