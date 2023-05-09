cardiac arrest in the gym, 40 year old saved from 118

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

A 40-year-old man in cardiac arrest is saved by 118. It happened this morning, while he was training in the gym in Casoria, in via Salvatore Piscopo. The story is reported on the social page “Hands Off Hippocrates”. A team effort started at 8.10, when the “Casalnuovo India” is alerted to a request for surgery for a neurological red, loss of consciousness in a gym. The 40-year-old was doing crossfit exercises when he fell ill.

Then the situation worsens: «En route, on the tablet of the emergency vehicle, the dispatch is changed to “person in cardiac arrest”, the situation has precipitated!». Every second is precious, this is where the fight against time begins; «Once on site, the crew immediately begins cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers. Arzano’s self-medication also arrives in support. After 10 minutes of life-saving maneuvers, the patient regains his breath and heartbeat and then flies to the emergency room of Villa dei Fiori Acerra, where the patient is currently stable”.

Ten minutes in which the first aid team managed to save a life, concludes the doctor Manuel Ruggiero president of ‘Hands Off Hippocrates’: «We are tired of hearing the phrase on the news – the 118 could do nothing but ascertain the death – this news must also pass to make it clear to users that there are many more lives taken from death than those where nothing could be done!”

