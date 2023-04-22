Cardiac arrest, the pharmacy can be a life-saving garrison – Healthcare

news-txt”>

“The pharmacy can become a fundamental protection of life in the event of sudden cardiac arrest because the pharmacist and pharmacy staff, suitably trained, can provide potentially life-saving first aid with cardiac massage and early defibrillation”. This is the message launched by the Italian Society System 118 and the regional group of pharmacies Alioth, at the conference in Taranto, entitled “Cardioprotected Pharmacy – The role of the pharmacist First Responder”, which was attended by the Undersecretary of State for Health Marcello Gemmato.

“The role of pharmacies is fundamental in providing services of fundamental importance in territorial health care. The ‘Cardioprotected Pharmacies’ project is a tangible example of this because it helps to save human lives”, said Gemmato.

According to the national president of the Italian Society System 118, Mario Balzanelli, “SIS118 has been incessantly at work since 2005 for the realization of the project, and at the same time an indispensable goal of civilization, which we call ‘Cardioprotected Italy’. Thank you, for this attention and sensitivity, the undersecretary Gemmato, the Alioth group of pharmacists from Puglia, with Dr. Valentina Capezzuto and the 35 pharmacists who, after completing the BLSD course, decided to put the defibrillator in their pharmacies and in particular the ASL Taranto company, with its strategic management always at the forefront in promoting the culture of emergency”.