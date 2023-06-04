Cardiac arrhythmia in the over: symptoms and therapy

Cardiac arrhythmia is a disorder of the heart rhythm and is manifested by an alteration in the frequency, regularity and/or intensity of the contractions of the heart.

Usually, the heart’s activity is regulated by electrical signals: an abnormality in this electrical impulse leads to an arrhythmia. Heartbeats may become irregular, slower or faster.

A normal heart rate is considered to be between 50 and 100 beats per minute at rest, varying from individual to individual and throughout life. When the heart rate is too fast (> 100 beats/minute), it is called tachycardia. Conversely, when the heart rate is too slow (< 50 beats/minute), we talk about bradycardia. When the heartbeat is irregular we speak of arrhythmia. When the latter is due to a dysfunction of the atria of the heart, it is about atrial fibrillation (the most frequent arrhythmia). When the abnormality comes from the ventricles, it is ventricular fibrillation.

Cardiac arrhythmia is common due to an increasingly aging population. However, it sometimes affects young people when it is congenital (for example, linked to a malformation of the heart) or when it is secondary to another pathology encountered during life. Bradycardia and tachycardia are sometimes also benign.

The prevention of these ailments requires one healthy lifestyle and the medical monitoring of people at risk. Treatment may be limited to lifestyle and dietary measures and sometimes to dietary intake antiarrhythmic drugs. Sometimes surgery is needed (removal of the affected area, installation of a pacemaker or defibrillator, etc.).

How common is heart arrhythmia

Cardiac arrhythmia is a frequent pathology due to the increase in life expectancy and the improvement of screening means.

The most common arrhythmia is the atrial fibrillation which affects about 1% of the general population and more 10% of people over 80 years old. This disorder would increase cardiovascular risks (20-30% of strokes would be linked to this disorder).

Ventricular fibrillation is also common, it would be the cause of over 80% of sudden deaths in Italy in 2010.

Bradycardia and tachycardia are common conditions and are sometimes mild and can affect young, healthy individuals. However, they are less common in their severe pathological forms even though severe bradycardia has been on the rise in recent years.

The different types

There are different types of arrhythmias, with extremely variable degrees of severity.

Tachycardia : It is detected when there is an accelerated resting heart rate (>100 beats/minute). Tachycardia is sometimes benign, such as in a stressed person, but can nevertheless hide a heart abnormality.

: It is detected when there is an accelerated resting heart rate (>100 beats/minute). Tachycardia is sometimes benign, such as in a stressed person, but can nevertheless hide a heart abnormality. Bradycardia: it is characterized by a decrease in resting heart rate (< 50 beats/minute). Sometimes it is physiological in the athlete. However, it may reflect cardiac anomalies (scar, problem of transmission of electrical activity between the ears and the ventricles, hypothyroidism, etc...). Persistent bradycardia requires placement of a pacemaker.

it is characterized by a decrease in resting heart rate (< 50 beats/minute). Sometimes it is physiological in the athlete. However, it may reflect cardiac anomalies (scar, problem of transmission of electrical activity between the ears and the ventricles, hypothyroidism, etc...). Persistent bradycardia requires placement of a pacemaker. Atrial fibrillation: it is the most common serious arrhythmia affecting people over the age of 60 most often. It results in a significant acceleration of the contraction rate of the atria. Only a few beats are able to be transmitted to the irregularly beating ventricles. The causes of atrial fibrillation are different and often linked to the wear of the tissues responsible for the conduction of electrical impulses through the heart. The blood tends to stagnate and can encourage the formation of clots exposing the patient to the risk of a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) if they pass into the bloodstream. It is also a risk of heart failure if the heart muscle fails to fulfill its role as a pump.

it is the most common serious arrhythmia affecting people over the age of 60 most often. It results in a significant acceleration of the contraction rate of the atria. Only a few beats are able to be transmitted to the irregularly beating ventricles. The causes of atrial fibrillation are different and often linked to the wear of the tissues responsible for the conduction of electrical impulses through the heart. The blood tends to stagnate and can encourage the formation of clots exposing the patient to the risk of a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) if they pass into the bloodstream. It is also a risk of heart failure if the heart muscle fails to fulfill its role as a pump. Flutter atriale : is a milder form of atrial fibrillation. The atria contract at a high but slower rate than in fibrillation. As in atrial fibrillation, the ventricles are out of sync with the atria. The causes and treatments for atrial flutter are similar to those for atrial fibrillation.

: is a milder form of atrial fibrillation. The atria contract at a high but slower rate than in fibrillation. As in atrial fibrillation, the ventricles are out of sync with the atria. The causes and treatments for atrial flutter are similar to those for atrial fibrillation. Ventricular fibrillation: in this condition the ventricles vibrate and do not contract in a coordinated way. The heart no longer pumps blood, so ventricular fibrillation is a form of cardiac arrest. It is fatal if not treated immediately. The most common causes of ventricular fibrillation are heart disease (heart failure, cardiomyopathy, etc.), hypokalaemia, taking certain drugs, shock, drowning, etc.

The causes of cardiac arrhythmia

Heart arrhythmias can have many causes. Often it is not possible to identify a specific cause and this is referred to as “idiopathic” heart rhythm disorders.​

In other cases, the reasons of cardiac arrhythmias can be looked for in:

age;

pre-existing heart conditions and diseases:

malfunction of the valves of the heart;

disease of the coronary arteries (which supply oxygen to the heart muscles), for example cholesterol deposits (atherosclerosis) which decrease their diameter;

heart failure;

cardiomyopathy;

Brugada syndrome;

the sequelae of a myocardial infarction;

hypertension;

physical exertion, stress, or even a panic attack (sinus tachycardia);

excessive consumption of stimulant substances (caffeine, tobacco, drugs, alcohol, etc.);

respiratory diseases such as asthma, acute pulmonary edema, pulmonary embolism;

a thyroid disorder (especially hyper/hypothyroidism);

high fever or dehydration;

some deficiencies such as anemia (for example in case of malnutrition);

electrolyte disturbances (hypokalemia, hypomagnesaemia, etc.).

People at risk

Heart arrhythmia can affect people from every age and healthy people too. However, in its pathological form, cardiac arrhythmia affects the most:

elderly people

people suffering from diabetes, obesity, hypertension, metabolic syndrome, thyroid disorders or sleep apnea;

people with hypokalemia (low levels of potassium in the blood);

people suffering from congenital or acquired heart problems;

people taking certain medicines that can cause arrhythmia.

Heart arrhythmia symptoms

Arrhythmia may not present symptoms or, conversely, be identified by:

sensations of strong and rapid heartbeat;

a thumping sensation in the chest;

chest pain;

weakness or fatigue;

a drop in blood pressure;

dizziness;

irregular pulse;

shortness of breath;

discomfort with sudden sweating and pale skin, which can go as far as temporary loss of consciousness.

How can an arrhythmia be prevented

Per to prevent the onset of arrhythmias is fundamental:

avoid excessive consumption of stimulants such as tea or coffee;

avoid or quit alcohol and tobacco;

engage in regular physical activity;

have a healthy and balanced diet;

maintain a normal BMI (between 18.5 and 25) and monitor waist circumference;

treat any pathology that can cause arrhythmia (diabetes, hypertension, etc.);

regularly monitor known heart conditions that may be responsible for arrhythmias;

treat chronic stress;

avoid stress factors and overwork.

What are the therapies

Most arrhythmias do not need treatment.

Therapy, where it is needed, is primarily linked to the correction of the underlying cardiac or non-cardiac disease, and must be individualized according to specific symptoms, disorders and risk.

A specific therapy, such as the application of pacemaker (i.e. an artificial battery implanted subcutaneously), may be indicated in case of significant bradyarrhythmia.

A therapy antiarrhythmic drug or a cardiac defibrillator (a battery that delivers electric shocks) are indicated in some threatening ventricular tachyarrhythmias.