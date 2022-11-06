The book “My electric heart, a guide (for everyone) to the discovery of cardiac arrhythmias” is distributed free of charge with “Il Foglio” until sold out and from 23 November downloadable as an e-book from the newspaper’s website

Maria Elena Perrero

Dying at 20 years of cardiac arrest, perhaps during a football or volleyball game: it can happen, and often the cause of cardiac arrest is not ischemic heart disease, a heart attack, but a arrhythmia. “We don’t talk about cardiac arrhythmias: when we talk about cardiac pathologies the theme is usually heart attack, but in many cases if an athlete or a young person dies of sudden death the cause is precisely an arrhythmia”, he says to Official Active il Dr. Luca Santinicoordinator of the electrophysiology laboratory of the Cardiology Unit of the GBGrassi Hospital in Ostia and author, together with Professor Massimo Santinifrom the book My electric heart, a guide (for everyone) to the discovery of cardiac arrhythmiascreated with the collaboration of the non-profit organization Il Cuore di Roma and distributed free of charge together with the newspaper The paper.

Therefore, if something is known about infarction due to ischemic heart disease, or the insufficient supply of blood and oxygen to the heart, much less is known about arrhythmias. "Ischemic heart disease and the possible consequence myocardial infarction it is linked to the part that we could define as 'hydraulic' of the heart, the 'tubes' that carry oxygen to the heart muscle. Arrhythmias are instead the disorders of what we can define the electrical system of the heart – explains Dr. Santini -. They can be of different types: there are bradiaritmie not tachiaritmiedepending on whether the heartbeat is slower or faster, and then there are the extrasystolesin which a single beat interrupts the normal heart rhythm ".

Cardiac arrhythmias: during extrasystoles… — Although the name may be intimidating, extrasystole is a much more common condition than one might think. “We all have it. What needs to be understood is whether it is an essentially electrical problem or whether it is the symptom of a structural problem of the heart – explains Dr. Santini -. All of us in our heart muscle have what we could define a battery that dictates the rhythms of the beat, the sinus knot, but also ‘backup’ batteries, which come into operation when necessary. In some of us, however, these backup batteries are too active and emit electrical impulses even when they shouldn’t, disrupting the normal rhythm of the heart and producing an alteration that sometimes gives rise to that sensation known as a sinking heart, sometimes remains asymptomatic. In most cases, extrasystoles are just an electrical, benign problembut it is important to check with an echocardiogram if there are anatomical problems, to the structure of the heart, which can favor the onset of arrhythmias and measure their quantity and quality. The patient can live very well with an extrasystole if this is not the sign of a heart disease, but this must be verified ”.

Ventricular arrhythmias are more serious: "I refer in particular to the ventricular tachycardia and to ventricular fibrillation, which can develop in a patient with ischemic disease or a diseased heart and can cause cardiac arrest. In rare cases, it can only be an electrical problem and not a structural problem of the heart muscle. Then there is the atrial fibrillationwhich is a real one epidemic that is starting to affect young people, and is one of the main reasons for accessing the emergency room – explains the cardiologist -. It is an arrhythmia that is not immediately life-threatening but can be related to the formation of clots that form in the heart, go into the bloodstream and end up blocking a vessel in the brain, causing a stroke. Patients with high thromboembolic risk and atrial fibrillation often have to follow anticoagulant therapy to reduce this risk ".

Arrhythmias and cardiac arrest: the ‘simple’ prevention in a book — Given the spread of arrhythmias even among young people and sportspeople, and their possible serious implications when not fatal, prevention is more essential than ever. “An electrocardiogram and a cardiological visit are recommended a all young people who play sports, especially if there are cases in the family of sudden death, cardiac arrest, or heart problems. But it was also necessary to clarify the vast field of cardiac arrhythmias, unfortunately little known despite the fatal outcomes. Hence the decision to write a book for everyone, really popular – Dr. Santini tells us -. Patients are increasingly interested in health news, but these must be verified, reliable ”.

To overcome the many medical misinformation present on the web, the book aims to address all patients, explaining complicated concepts also thanks to the use of metaphors and examples taken from everyday life. "We have tried to address the patient directly as we do when we visit one, without a paternalistic attitude, but an explanatory and clarifying one. The book explains in a popular way the physiological functioning of the heartto then get to describe the major arrhythmic diseases that can affect the patient and the possible diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. There prevention and knowledge of what to do in the event of cardiac arrest are essential. In four minutes of cardiac arrest, most of the brain cells are lost, and after ten minutes the chances of bringing the patient back to life without effective resuscitation are very slim. A young person with a structurally sound heart can meet a arrhythmic event which, if interrupted promptly, may have no consequences, but if not interrupted immediately it will kill that young man or leave him disabled. Survival is dramatically related to timeliness of the intervention. For this reason, in the book we also address the issue of the diffusion of automatic defibrillators in public places. In Italy every year 50 thousand people have a sudden death. Many of these people, if there were any defibrillators and someone who knows how to use themthey could be saved ".