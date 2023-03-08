Men are still considered the norm in medicine. In case of doubt, this can be life-threatening for women. Viyan Sido, a specialist in heart surgery, wants to change that. Johanna Jurgens

Ms. Sido, you are researching gender medicine. Are women treated worse at the doctor’s?

You can’t say that in general. But there is an inequality in health research: we still know too little about how the female body deals with diseases and how it responds to the drugs used to treat them. This is the “Gender Health Gap”: The male is still the norm in medicine today. For women, this can result in poorer health care.

Why is that?