CARDIAC TRANSTYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS IS NOT IRREVERSIBLE Cardiology

The case of three men in which the disease regressed

Cardiac transthyretin amyloidosis may be reversible. This is demonstrated by a research letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine by a team from University College London and the Royal Free Hospital in London.
This form of amyloidosis was previously considered irreversible, with a mortality rate of approximately 50% within 4 years.
“We have seen for the first time that the heart can improve even when affected by this disease, something we did not imagine, and which makes us think of new treatments,” says Marianna Fontana, first signatory of the letter.
The researchers describe the cases of 3 men aged 68, 76 and 82 who were diagnosed with cardiac transthyretin amyloidosis, a disease that causes progressive heart failure and for which there is no specific treatment.
In the 3 cases described, instead, the men showed a

