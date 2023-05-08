CardiaCare appoints Ken Nelson as CEO

CardiaCare

The digital health and medical technology leader brings 20 years of cardiac innovation and commercialization experience to a start-up developing an AI-driven wearable neuromodulation device for the non-invasive treatment of atrial fibrillation

CardiaCare, a digital therapy clinical trials company developing the world‘s first non-invasive, wearable neuromodulator for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, today announced that Ken Nelson has been appointed chairman of the board. Nelson has been involved in digital health, medical devices and remote patient monitoring for 20 years and has an excellent track record of building successful sales, marketing and commercialization teams in Fortune 500 companies and startups.

“We are pleased to welcome Ken Nelson as Chairman of the Board of Directors at CardiaCare,” so Ofer Halbreich, CEO von CardiaCare. “He brings a wealth of market development, commercialization and sales experience in the field of cardiac monitoring and rhythm management. Ken Nelson joins CardiaCare as the company advances multiple clinical trials of our revolutionary wearable for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. His past experience and successful scaling of heart device companies will be invaluable to us as we create global awareness of CardiaCare’s breakthrough innovation and build the infrastructure for successful commercialization of our technology.”

Nelson spent nearly 10 years in senior sales and commercial operations positions at Boston Scientific (formerly Guidant) in the Cardiac Rhythm Management Division. For the past 12 years, he has led commercial sales and marketing, bringing breakthrough wearable technology to the market for digital heart health and remote patient monitoring. He was instrumental in building the teams, cultures and infrastructures of three of the four largest market players in digital cardiac medicine and remote patient monitoring (iRhythm; Biotelemetry, acquired by Philips; Bardy Diagnostics, acquired by HillRom). Most recently, he was Head of Digital Health, Diagnostics and Monitoring at BIOTRONIK, a global leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases.

Amos Ziv, Founder and CSO of CardiaCare adds: “CardiaCare is committed to revolutionizing the paradigm of atrial fibrillation treatment and enabling an effective, non-invasive and side-effect-free therapy for atrial fibrillation with our first wearable technology for home care. We have made important advances in the development of our technology, including the recent license and distribution agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in India and several ongoing clinical trials. We look forward to Ken Nelson’s leadership contribution to continue to build on this momentum.”

“I am excited to join CardiaCare and work with the management team and board of directors to commercialize the first wearable device for personalized closed-loop atrial fibrillation treatment, powered by artificial intelligence that detects atrial fibrillation both non-invasively as well as treat”, said Ken Nelson, CardiaCare’s CEO. “I am impressed by the company’s revolutionary technology and successful dialogue with key opinion leaders, including Mount Sinai electrophysiologist Dr. Vivek Reddy. I believe CardiaCare’s innovative solution is poised to advance patient care for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.”

About CardiaCare

CardiaCare is a digital therapy clinical trials company developing the world‘s first wearable closed-loop neuromodulator for the non-invasive, AI-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. CardiaCare was a member of the Medtech Innovator 2022 cohort. You can find more information on our Website and follow us on LinkedIn.

