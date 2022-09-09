Christian faith, service to the nation, kindness and empathy have made Elizabeth II a Sovereign loved by all. This in the words of condolence of Cardinal Arthur Roche, Archbishop Emeritus of Leeds, Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

In a short message, after learning of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the English cardinal Arthur Roche Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments outlines the figure of the sovereign and expresses the sentiments of condolence of all those who work for the Holy See and who come from Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth countries. In her statement, the underlining that the late Queen has dedicated herself “relentlessly to the service of her people, but she has also entrusted him to the protection of God”.

Below is the full declaration:

“Those of us who work in the Holy See and come from Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the countries of the Commonwealth, learned with great sadness the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

From the moment of her accession to the throne in 1952, following the death of her father King George VI, she not only dedicated herself without reserve to serve her people, but she also entrusted them to God’s protection.

His Christian faith, expressed many times in his annual Christmas messages and on other occasions, were moments of extraordinary witness to his faith, to the Gospel and to the values ​​of the common good, family life, peace and harmony among peoples. .

His kindness and empathy for the people, his gifts as a statesman and love for his people in the many countries, cultures and religions of the Commonwealth have testified to an unbroken and unique bond of dedication to the service of others. She was loved by everyone.

Following the promise made in her famous radio show at the age of 21 in 1947, she stood steadfast until the moment of her death, fulfilling her own words: ‘I declare before all of you that my whole life, long or short that either, it will be dedicated to your service ‘”.

Rest in peace

Cardinal Arthur Roche