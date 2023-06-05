Cardinal Zuppi in Kiev. Moscow: ‘250 soldiers killed’

Cardinal Zuppi is in Kiev. This was announced by the Holy See, explaining that on 5-6 June 2023, Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, will make a visit to Kyiv as Envoy of the Holy Father Francis. This is an initiative whose main purpose is to listen in depth to the Ukrainian authorities on the matter the possible ways to achieve a just peace and support gestures of humanity that help to ease tensions”. An initiative that the Kremlin has commented on, limiting itself to specifying that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet scheduled a meeting with the cardinal.

Moscow says it has “repulsed a large-scale offensive” by Ukrainian forces in Donetskannexed to Moscow, as fighting intensified along the border”. The defense ministry also says that Russian forces killed more than 250 Ukrainian soldiers last night during the offensive of the Kiev army in the region.

Kiev has been preparing a “major counter-offensive” for months, hoping to recover territory lost since Russia launched its military operation in February 2022. Kiev’s army recently said there would be no announcement of the start of the maneuvers . The Russian Defense Ministry reported that yesterday, south of Donetsk, “the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front. A total of six mechanized and two tank battalions were involved – he specified – Ukrainians. The enemy (Kiev, ed.) has not achieved its tasks, it has not been successful”. The ministry released what it said was video of the battle, showing Ukrainian armored vehicles under Russian artillery fire. Russian Army Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov “was in one of the forward command posts,” Moscow added. Large parts of Donetsk have been under the control of pro-Moscow separatists since 2014. It is one of four eastern Ukrainian territories that Russia formally annexed in September last year, along with Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The Russian military also said it had repulsed a “sabotage group of Ukrainian terrorists” trying to cross the border near the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in Belgorod region.

