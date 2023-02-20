Home Health cardiologist arrested for embezzlement and fraud against the state
cardiologist arrested for embezzlement and fraud against the state

cardiologist arrested for embezzlement and fraud against the state

I Carabinieri of the Nas of Romeas part of some investigations into the management of intramoenia visits coordinated by the Velletri Public Prosecutor’s Office, arrested a specialist cardiologist in flagrante delicto for the crimes of embezzlement and fraud against the National Health System.
The soldiers of the Arma surprised the professional as he pocketed the money from the visits made intramoenia in the premises made available by the health facility of the Nuovo Ospedale dei Castelli in Ariccia.

The doctor, linked by an exclusivity relationship with the ASL, had been authorized by the same health company to carry out visits under the free intramural activity regime for a limited number of hours, but in reality he received patients both in hospital and in some medical offices with which he collaborated pocketing the entire sum of the visits.

At the end of the formalities and the searches carried out at the home and the other offices, the doctor was placed under house arrest.

