Cardiologists Demand Better Working Conditions and Highlight Health Crisis

Cardiologists Warn About Health Crisis and Demand Better Working Conditions

Representatives of six cardiology medical societies recently met with national government officials to address the lack of supplies that is severely impacting clinical practice. While the meeting was described as “productive,” doctors expressed their concerns about other critical issues such as low fees, talent drain, and the declining quality of health services in both the public and private sectors.

Led by the Secretary of Commerce of the Nation, Matías Tombolini, along with authorities from the Ministry of Health, the meeting established a joint working group to prioritize and address the various challenges affecting the cardiology sector. The shortage of supplies has become a serious problem affecting multiple specialties, including gastroenterology, dentistry, ophthalmology, and diagnostic areas such as tomography.

Cardiology, in particular, has been heavily impacted, given the number of people in need of procedures like angioplasties and stent placement. The entities representing the cardiologists at the meeting were the Argentine Society of Cardiology (SAC), Argentine Federation of Cardiology (FAC), Argentine Cardiological Foundation (FCA), Argentine College of Interventional Cardioangiologists (CACI), Argentine College of Cardiovascular Surgeons (CACCV), and Argentine College of Cardiology (CAC).

Dr. Pablo Stutzbach, 1st Vice President of SAC, described the meeting as a positive step towards identifying the problems and listening to different perspectives within the healthcare system. However, the cardiological entities released a statement expressing gratitude for the Ministry of Commerce’s response but reiterated the impact the shortage is having on diagnostic and procedural interventions.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted the financial difficulties impacting imports and the unjustified increase in the price of medical supplies. The cardiologists hope for the implementation of consensual measures to gradually resolve the supply gaps and address broader issues, such as low medical fees and the flight of talent due to the current crisis.

The cardiology community demands urgent reform in the healthcare system to prevent further talent loss and improve the quality of service for patients. Their goal is to avoid the adjustment variable being the medical work in conflicts of interest.

The cardiologists stress the urgency of the situation since the lack of supplies not only affects scheduled interventions but also emergency procedures like primary angioplasties for heart attacks or neurointerventionism for cerebrovascular accidents. Inadequate or impossible performance of these procedures could lead to increased mortality or disability.

Dr. Stutzbach acknowledges that finding a solution will take time, considering the complexities of the supply chain with foreign countries. However, he emphasizes the identification of essential products that are critical for cardiology practice and cardiovascular emergencies.

The medical community hopes that the government and regulatory bodies, both public and private, will take immediate action to address these pressing issues. They believe it is crucial to prevent the flight of talent and ensure the highest quality of care for patients amidst the ongoing healthcare crisis in the country.

Share this: Facebook

X

