In these very hot days, particular attention must be paid to the most fragile, in particular those who have heart, lung, kidney, elderly and hypertensive problems. This is underlined by Professor Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology.

In particular, for the expert, it is necessary to pay attention to drugs for hypertension and other heart problems, for which it is necessary to check the therapy with the doctor.

“If you take more drugs for hypertension – Indolfi specifies – it is important to consult the cardiologist to verify the need to reduce antihypertensive therapy when the temperature rises so much”. “Attention then – he continues – to some drugs for the heart such as beta-blockers, ace-receptor blockers, ace-inhibitors, calcium channel blockers and diuretics: they can exaggerate the body’s response to heat, and often have to be remodeled”. Finally, according to the president of the Italian Society of Cardiology, he is also careful “to exercise during the hot hours (from noon to about 3 pm because the sun is usually stronger, putting the subject at greater risk of heat-related diseases)”. “We must remember – concludes Indolf – that the symptoms of ‘heat stroke’ are headache, dizziness and lightheadedness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, dry, hot and red skin, rapid and shallow breathing, convulsions, unconsciousness or dark urine. Also, you need to stay hydrated by drinking water before especially during and after exercise. Avoid caffeinated or alcoholic beverages in general. “