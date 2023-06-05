Cardiology Cologne / Bonn: cardiac arrhythmias – and now?

Most cardiac arrhythmias are easily treatable – cardiology informed

There are good treatment options for most cardiac arrhythmias these days.

COLOGNE / BONN. If the heart gets out of rhythm, it is very frightening for the person concerned. Anyone who feels heart palpitations, heart palpitations or severe heart palpitations is often very afraid that they have a serious, life-threatening heart disease. In fact, most cardiac arrhythmias are easily treatable today. Many patients can be controlled so well with medication that the arrhythmias do not restrict their everyday life.

Modern technical aids in cardiology

Even patients for whom medication alone is not enough can be helped with modern examination techniques and equipment. For example, in the case of the most common cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, the source of the arrhythmia can be obliterated with the help of atrial fibrillation ablation. As a result, most patients become symptom-free in the long term. Ablation thus offers better results in terms of maintaining a normal heart rhythm than tablets and at the same time avoids potential side effects of long-term medication. It is a minimally invasive procedure via the groin vein that does not require general anesthesia. However, for certain fast or slow cardiac arrhythmias, devices no larger than a matchbox can be implanted with the pacemaker and defibrillator. In an emergency, however, they can immediately save the patient’s life. Certain cardiac pacemakers can even help to improve cardiac output.

Cardiology and rhythmology for the Cologne / Bonn area

For patients with cardiac arrhythmia, a special department for rhythmology was established in the Diakonie-Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen, in which patients from the Cologne/Bonn, Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse areas are also treated. In this special field of cardiology, patients with congenital and acquired cardiac arrhythmias can be treated. In addition to the individually tailored drug therapy, the team around Chief Physician PD Dr. medical Damir Erkapic also has extensive experience in the minimally invasive diagnostics and therapy of cardiac arrhythmias: “In our modern cardiac catheter laboratory, we carry out electrophysiological examinations (EPU) several times a day. Here, various cardiac arrhythmias can be found specifically and treated directly in the long term. We are also a competent contact for patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the Cologne / Bonn, Dortmund or Bochum area as well as nationally.”

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

company contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740



Press contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740

