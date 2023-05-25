Home » Cardiology, Filardi’s (Sic) ‘recipe’ for staff shortages
Health

Cardiology, Filardi’s (Sic) ‘recipe’ for staff shortages

by admin

With the aging of the population in Italy, the need for hospital assistance is increasing and cardiovascular pathologies are among the most common. Unfortunately, however, in just one year almost 21,500 beds were eliminated, increased only to face the toughest months of the pandemic. Heavy shortages also among the healthcare personnel in the hospital which also negatively affects requests for consultation in the emergency department. The president of the Sic, Pasquale Perrone Filardi, asks to make more use of the great resource of third-year medical students.

