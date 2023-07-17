Cardiology in Siegen provides information on the tilt table examination

In cardiology, a tilt table exam can help find the cause of fainting

To find out the cause of fainting, a tilt table examination can be performed.

Repeated or first-time fainting (syncope) can massively frighten and unsettle those affected. It is also important for physicians to find out the cause, since in some cases it is necessary to start treatment promptly. The tilt table examination is only one of several diagnostic measures after unclear syncope. The diagnosis is ultimately made by looking at all the findings together.

Cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Siegen carries out a syncope diagnosis for those affected

There are many possible reasons for sudden fainting. A dysregulation of the circulatory system (orthostatic dysregulation) is a possible cause and can be examined on the tilting table. “After certain cardiovascular diseases have been ruled out in advance, it is a safe examination method for those affected, but its informative value is limited,” says PD Dr. Damir Erkapic, chief physician for cardiology and rhythmology at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen. Immediately before the tilt table examination, the patient is not allowed to eat or drink for a few hours. After being securely fastened to the tilting table, devices for measuring various bodily functions, such as a blood pressure cuff and electrodes for the electrocardiogram (ECG), are attached.

What happens during the tilt table examination in cardiology?

During the tilt table examination, the patient first lies down for a certain time, then the table is tilted so that he assumes a nearly upright position. Meanwhile, blood pressure and heart rate, among other things, are continuously measured. The change patterns of the measured values ​​provide information about possible malfunctions. If the patient faints, becomes nauseous or dizzy, the examination can be stopped. This may indicate orthostatic dysregulation. If nothing happens, a possible reaction can be provoked with a drug.

“We offer syncope diagnostics not only for patients from Siegen, but also for those affected in the wider area as far as Cologne or Dortmund,” says Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz, also chief cardiologist at the clinic, with a view to those affected.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

company contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740

Press contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

