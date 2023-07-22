Cardiology information: What is a long-term blood pressure measurement?

The cardiology department at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen carries out 24-hour blood pressure monitoring

In order to reliably diagnose high blood pressure, a 24-hour blood pressure measurement should be carried out.

High blood pressure (arterial hypertension) is a particularly common disease in industrialized countries. A blood pressure measurement over a period of 24 hours is usually required to confirm the diagnosis. The measured value profile obtained in this way is more meaningful than individual measurements, which are often just snapshots. The background is that blood pressure can easily be influenced by excitement or physical exertion. A long-term blood pressure measurement also provides information about day-night differences, which can indicate certain causes of high blood pressure.

Comprehensive diagnostics and therapy for cardiovascular diseases in the cardiology department in Siegen

For long-term recording, patients carry a small device with them, which is usually connected to a blood pressure cuff on the upper arm. Blood pressure and heart rate are recorded every 15 minutes, at night only every 30 minutes. During a measurement, the arm should be kept still and the cuff held at heart level.

“However, the patients should not take it easy during the 24 hours, but go about their usual activities so that there are no falsely low values,” says Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz, chief physician of cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling, should be considered. “However, it is useful to log particularly strenuous or exciting activities. That helps us with the evaluation,” he adds.

The cardiology in Siegen is open to all patients from the area – from Bonn to Bochum

A long-term blood pressure measurement is carried out both to make the diagnosis “arterial hypertension” and to check if doctors want to know whether the therapy measures initiated are successful. PD dr Damir Erkapic, also chief cardiologist in Siegen, states that many patients are particularly excited when they are measured in the clinic or practice, which can falsify the values ​​upwards. “In particular, the prescription of medication should be based on measurements under everyday conditions so that they do not ultimately lower the blood pressure too much.” Even if a long-term blood pressure measurement is somewhat uncomfortable under certain circumstances, it is an important basis for successful therapy.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

