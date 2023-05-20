Cardiology: Mitraclip patients require close follow-up

The Mitraclip helps heart valve patients in cardiology who have a high risk of surgery

Close follow-up is especially important for patients with a mitraclip.

WIN. One of the most common heart valve defects acquired over the course of life is the so-called mitral valve insufficiency. A few years ago, the treatment options were expanded by a catheter-based procedure that can also be used in patients with a high risk of surgery. The mitra clip introduced in this way improves the function of the valve, which must be checked regularly during aftercare.

The Mitraclip is a gentle option to improve mitral valve function

In the case of mitral valve insufficiency, the valve located between the left atrium and the left ventricle no longer closes properly. As a result, blood can flow back from the ventricle into the atrium and back up into the pulmonary circulation. Those affected suffer from shortness of breath, water retention in the tissue and reduced performance.

Until 2008, this valve could only be replaced during heart surgery. Today there is the gentle catheter-based procedure with which the mitra clip is attached to the leaflets of the mitral valve. It holds both sails together at the most leaky point. If required, several mitra clips can also be used. The aim is to minimize the backflow of blood into the atrium.

Cardiology at the Diakonie Klinikum Siegen uses Mitraclips and carries out check-ups

The Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling cares for patients from the Cologne/Bonn area to Bochum and Dortmund. The chief physician of cardiology Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz emphasizes that aftercare is of great importance: “Valve function should be checked at least every three to six months. In addition, we can identify any problems in good time.”

A study showed that complications can occur more frequently, especially after inserting multiple mitraclips. In these cases, patients benefit from significantly shorter control intervals. Prof. Dursun Gündüz assures: “All patients are informed in detail before and after the intervention and check-up appointments are arranged.”

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the sections of cardiology, angiology and rhythmology.

The department is headed by the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of heart and vascular diseases.

company contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740



