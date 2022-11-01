34th Turin Cardiology Days. From the USA comes a research to recognize coronary heart disease from a simple voice message thanks to artificial intelligence. Thursday 3, Friday 4 and Saturday 5 November Turin will once again be the world capital of cardiological medicine thanks to the traditional appointment with the conference that brings together the international elite of cardiology, heart surgery and vascular surgery. Guests, among others, prof. Pedro Brugada, discoverer of the homonymous syndrome and Gian Mario Taricco, the longest-lived transplant in Europe

Turin, 1 November 2022 – A study on the efficacy of new interfering RNA drugs in reducing cholesterol in patients after coronary syndrome – coordinated at national level by the University of Turin – and a research conducted in the United States on the analysis of voice recordings to identify some cardiovascular pathologies are some of the innovations that will be treated and discussed on the occasion of the 34th Turin Cardiological Days, the traditional conference dedicated to cardiology, heart surgery and vascular surgery promoted by the AOU Città della Salute and the Turin University, scheduled from 3 to 5 November. Among the guests of this edition are prof. Pedro Brugada, discoverer of the homonymous syndrome of electrophysiological alteration of the heart and Gian Mario Taricco, the longest-lived transplant in Europe.

The drug that halves cholesterol

The University of Turin and the Città della Salute AOU are coordinating, at national level, the study on the evaluation of the efficacy of new siRNA drugs (small interfering RNAs) – a principle similar to the one underlying anti- Covid – on patients with previous coronary syndrome and chronic coronary heart disease.

The study, coordinated by prof. Gaetano Maria De Ferrari, director of the SC University Cardiology of the City of Health and director of the 34th Turin Cardiological Days, highlighted how the new drugs – with only two administrations a year – halve blood cholesterol values. This is the first cholesterol therapy that exploits RNA interference, opening new frontiers of medicine and the reduction of cardiovascular risk factors.

A Whatsapp to identify cardiovascular diseases

In the future, thanks to artificial intelligence, a message or a short voice recording will be enough to verify the onset of heart disease. The news comes from the United States thanks to a study conducted at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (Arizona) and coordinated by prof. Amir Lerman, who will be present to describe the study.

By analyzing, with the help of computers and big data, the frequencies of the human voice it is possible to discover the degree and presence of coronary heart disease or atrial fibrillation, establishing the prognosis or the risk of re-hospitalization in case of heart failure.

The conference program also includes panels dedicated to catheter valve intervention technologies, sessions dedicated to vascular surgery, imaging and radiology for images, the application of artificial intelligence in cardiology, advanced heart failure and the impact of emotions. and psychology on the onset of cardiovascular diseases.

“We are particularly happy to present the data relating to the new therapeutic approaches based on interfering RNA because Turin is the coordination center of the first study in Italy on the use of these drugs on patients with previous coronary syndrome or chronic coronary disease – says Gaetano De Ferrari, director of the SC of Cardiology of the AOU Città della Salute and director of the 34th Turin Cardiological Days – during the Days we will therefore be able to illustrate and discuss these innovative and revolutionary therapies that will allow to treat hypercholesterolemia with only two administrations per year “.

“This year there will be several news at the center of the 34th Turin Cardiological Days that every year allow doctors and medical students to update themselves on cardio-thoracic vascular disease – declares Mauro Rinaldi, director of the SC of Cardiac Surgery of the AOU Città della Salute and director of the 34th Turin Cardiological Days – we will talk above all about the consolidated results and innovations in minimally invasive surgery, vascular surgery, the role of imaging and artificial intelligence in improving diagnostics and therapeutic choice and we will also have important panels dedicated to amyloidosis and advanced heart failure “.