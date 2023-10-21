Cardiology: What procedures are included in cardinal imaging?

Echocardiography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and scintigraphy in cardiology

There are some procedures that are standard cardiological examinations.

In recent years, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have conquered cardiology. Echocardiography and cardiac scintigraphy, on the other hand, have long been standard cardiological examinations. What the procedures have in common is that they are painless and low-risk and yet still provide meaningful results. They have partly replaced invasive techniques such as cardiac catheterization.

Siegen cardiology uses modern, meaningful imaging procedures

“At the Diakonie Klinikum Siegen, cardiologists have access to various imaging procedures: echocardiography, CT, MRI and scintigraphy. This puts us in a position to be able to answer all conceivable diagnostic questions, often without using invasive procedures, which are associated with certain risks and can sometimes be unpleasant for patients,” informs cardiologist and chief physician PD Dr. Damir Erkapic.

The “classic” echocardiography, which is also available as a 3D examination in Siegen, is an integral part of standard cardiological diagnostics. The ultrasound-based method can be used easily at any time. It also allows very comprehensive cardiac diagnostics. Among other things, the blood flow through the heart chambers and the movements of the heart valves can be assessed particularly well because these are live images.

Cardio CT and MRI are also available for cardiology patients from the Cologne/Bonn area

“Every imaging procedure has its optimal area of ​​application. CT, for example, has developed into a meaningful replacement for diagnostic cardiac catheterization because the coronary arteries can be visualized very well using contrast media. Nevertheless, cardiac catheterization continues to be important because it allows therapeutic interventions, such as the reopening of closed vessels, to be carried out at the same time. “The radiation-free MRI, on the other hand, can image the tissue of the heart muscle in detail, so that inflammation and other pathologies can be diagnosed quite reliably,” explains Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz, also chief cardiologist in Siegen. Due to the good technical and personnel equipment of the cardiology department, patients come to the clinic in Siegen for diagnostics and therapy from as far away as the Cologne / Bonn area and far beyond. The high quality standard was confirmed, among other things, by the certification of the Diakonie Klinikum as a center for large-scale cardiac imaging by the radiological society.

The Medical Clinic II of the Diakonie Klinikum Jung-Stilling in Siegen consists of the cardiology, angiology and rhythmology sections.

The department is under the direction of the two chief physicians Prof. Dr. Dursun Gündüz and PD Dr. Damir Erkapic. The main task is the competent outpatient and inpatient care of patients with the entire spectrum of cardiac and vascular diseases.

Company contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740

Press contact

Cardiology Clinic Jung-Stilling

dr. Damir Erkapic

Wichernstrasse 40

57074 wins

0271 333 4740

Share this: Facebook

X

