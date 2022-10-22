Cardiovascular diseases are currently the most widespread among populations around the world. Cases have increased in 2022.

A team of scientists, however, wanted to better analyze the numbers eh risk factorsdifferentiating between male and female population. Here are the results.

When we speak generically of diseases affecting the cardiovascular system we understand numerous pathologies. Conditions and diseases that in most cases are also preventable. Nevertheless, the numbers that are spread from year to year are worrying.

As can be seen for example from the website of the Ministry of Health, cardiovascular diseases are far from rare. “Ischemic heart diseases, such as acute myocardial infarction and angina pectoris, and cerebrovascular diseases, such as ischemic and haemorrhagic stroke, represent the main causes of morbidity, disability and mortality in Italy.”

The causes of so many health problems they are obviously different and derive from different factors. THE congenital risk factors that cannot be treated. Such as a genetic predisposition, age, gender or family history. And preventable ones, which are linked to unhealthy lifestyles. Poor diet, alcohol and smoking abuse, lack of physical activity. Factors that in turn increase the chances of getting diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension.

Today is it is commonly believed that cardiovascular diseases mainly affect the male population. But is it really so? A study looked for the answer to the question, and here’s what emerged.

Cardiovascular disease, are women or men more at risk? I study

In Swedena team of researchers wanted to understand if women are really at less risk of developing cardiovascular disease. If the risk factors, such as those mentioned above, are valid for both, the outcome of the events is instead different.

Scholars ofSwedish University Gothenburg they put together a series of data. Taken from the study “Prospective Urban Rural Epidemilogical (PURE)”Which concerned 155,724 subjects from 21 different countries. The ages of the people being researched fluctuate between 35 and 70 years old.

The study lasted 10 years. At the beginning no subjects were sick, and various cases of fatal heart attack, heart attack, stroke or heart failure were then recorded.

The researchers took into consideration all possible factors.

From those metabolic (hypertension, obesity or diabetes)

(hypertension, obesity or diabetes) to those behavioral (addiction to smoking or diet)

(addiction to smoking or diet) up to contemplating the aspects psycho-social (economic status and depression).

Well, it looks like the manifestation of diseases affects both sexes if metabolic factors are taken into consideration. With the exception of hypercholesterolemia. In fact, it seems that the male population with the same parameters develops more cardiovascular diseases.

Turning to the factors behavioralinstead, the situation is reversed. That is, in case of improper diet and smoking, it is women who manifest the most diseases.

Finally, from a psychological point of view, depression and psycho-social problems would cause more diseases in men.

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability, law 104, pensions and news Receive free news on job vacancies and the economy every day Telegram – Group Facebook – Group

Ultimately, however, the numbers say that women risk less. According to the authors of the study, this would result from the different function of estrogen. During the follow-up, 5 cases were recorded stroke, heart attack and / or cardiovascular disease per 1000 people per year among womenagainst 8.2 cases among men.