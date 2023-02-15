The correlation between the intestinal microbiota and the well-being of the cardiovascular system has also been established.

According to the data State of 2017, 10.4% of all deaths in Italy were attributed to ischemic heart disease (11.3% in men and 9.6% in women) and 9.2% a cerebrovascular events (7.6% in men and 10.7% in women). Alongside risk factors related to age or genetics, there are behaviors and lifestyles such as smoking, alcohol, and poor diet which increase the onset of cardiovascular problems.

Advertisements

Years of studies have in fact proven that aalteration of the intestinal bacterial flora may be co-responsible forheart failure. However, it seems that i probiotics of the latest generation have an effective correlation on the well-being of the cardiovascular system as well and can therefore be considered a useful prevention support also for this condition.

“Probiotics – he confirms Marco Toscano Molecular Biologist and Microbiologist – could play an active role in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, as intestinal dysbiosis would also seem to be implicated in the pathogenesis of these diseases, together with various genetic and environmental factors. It has in fact been demonstrated that dysbiosis can be one of the risk factors for insulin resistance and cardio-metabolic problems. It is therefore evident that the positive modulation of the intestinal microbiota through the use of probiotics can represent a valid mechanism to reduce the onset of all those pathologies significantly influenced by an alteration in the composition of intestinal bacteria”.

Among the different existing intestinal probiotic bacteria i lactobacilli represent one of the bacterial genera mainly studied and which could potentially have a positive impact on cardiovascular pathologies, through modulation of cholesterol metabolismthe immune-inflammatory response and the response to oxidative stress.

“In particular – continues Toscano -, the species Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus paracasei, Lactobacillus reuteri and Lactobacillus rhamnosus contained in the new generation probiotics Pro-BD would appear to have a high capacity to modulate the intestinal microbiota, simultaneously reducing intestinal permeability and inhibiting any microorganisms pathogens through the production of antimicrobial molecules. In addition, lactobacilli are able to reduce serum cholesterol levels and significantly decrease inflammation derived from oxidative stress, thus potentially playing a key role in the risk of developing cardiovascular disease”.

The presence in some formulations of Vitamin B12 and D seems to be the most suitable formulation to enhance its effectiveness. What is the favorable contribution of these molecules in the general well-being of the organism of man and woman?

Toscano explains again: “Vitamins perform multiple functions within the body. For example, they are involved in the correct functioning of tissues and organs and have a high antioxidant power. Vitamin B12, specifically, participates as a cofactor in numerous reactions essential for human health, such as for example the synthesis of DNA, the correct physiology of the cardiovascular and nervous systems and the synthesis of hemoglobin. As for Vitamin D, it is able to promote bone formation, increase intestinal absorption of calcium and phosphorus, stimulate the immune system and promote proper renal function”.

It is therefore essential to take vitamins B12 and D on a constant basis and, precisely for this reason, the probiotic Pro-BD integrates in its formulation both vitamins that are immediately available for the body’s needs. How then to support the precious role of these supplements / protectors in everyday life with the diet?

“Supplementation with probiotic microorganisms – concludes the biologist – must obviously be associated with a correct diet rich in fibers and polyphenols, two substances that could play a very important role in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases due to their ability to modulate the intestinal microbiota. Therefore, the consumption of a diet based on unsaturated fatty acids, fruit and vegetables, associated with correct integration with probiotics, polyphenols and omega-3s, always under medical advice, are necessary conditions for the health of the intestinal microbiota and of our body in its entirety and therefore also at the level of the cardiovascular system”.

Nurse Times editorial team

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook – NT

Twitter –