Cardiovascular diseases kill 20 million people worldwide

Deaths from cardiovascular diseases are preventable in 80% of situations, yet they remain the leading cause of death worldwide with approximately 20 million cases. Hypertension, high cholesterol, poor diet and air pollution are the factors that most impact these alarming data.

The worrying update is provided by a report published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology (Jacc) with data relating to 2022 and established globally. In particular, the report analyzed the impact of 18 cardiovascular conditions and 15 risk factors in 21 regions of the world, 204 nations and territories, to provide a true atlas of these pathologies.

Hypertension, one in 20 patients at risk in autumn: a check-up is needed by Federico Mereta 22 October 2023

A worrying increase in deaths

The report shows that the global number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases has increased, going from 12.4 million in 1990 to 19.8 million in 2022. Among the cardiovascular diseases taken into consideration, ischemic heart disease, a pathology that occurs when ‘an insufficient supply of blood and oxygen to the heart remains the main cause of mortality globally, with approximately 109 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by intracerebral hemorrhage and ischemic stroke.

Changes in blood pressure could increase the risk of cognitive deficits and strokes by Federico Mereta 31 October 2023

The causes of the increase

The 15 risk factors evaluated take into consideration environmental causes (air pollution, domestic pollution, exposure to lead, low temperature, high temperature), metabolic causes (high blood pressure, bad cholesterol, overweight, fasting blood glucose, kidney dysfunction) and behavioral (diet, smoking, passive smoking, alcohol use, physical activity).

High blood pressure represents the risk factor most responsible, globally, for years of life lost due to disability. Poor diet and food choices (such as poor consumption of fruit, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds, milk, fibre, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fatty acids and excessive consumption of red and processed meats , sugary drinks, trans fatty acids and sodium) are the main behavioral risk factor for worsening health. Environmental particulate pollution ranked first among environmental risks.

Those with a healthy heart and arteries look six years younger than the registry office by Federico Mereta 06 November 2023

What the experts say

Pasquale Perrone Filardipresident of SIC and director of the school of specialization in diseases of the cardiovascular system at the Federico II University of Naples, explains: “After a decline in mortality, in recent decades the numbers are increasing again both in terms of ischemic heart disease and that of cerebrovascular diseases.Deaths are expected to increase by 2030 reaching 24 million, with an average of over 66 thousand people per day.

It is therefore necessary to encourage prevention activities in a widespread manner, involving all possible actors. The SIC is developing a national prevention project in collaboration with community pharmacies, thanks to an alliance with the Italian Federation of Italian Pharmacists’ Orders (FOFI) and Federfarma”.

Hypertension, with mindfulness it is easier to keep it under control with the diet by Federico Mereta 09 November 2023

Prevention is first also second Ciro IndolfiPast-President of the Italian Society of Cardiology and professor of Cardiology at the “Magna Grecia” University of Catanzaro, who states: “Today more than ever, the development of concrete educational actions for the prevention and promotion of heart health is necessary and chronicity management programs that take into account the main cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension and high cholesterol, primary and secondary healthcare and innovation”.

Stroke and heart attack: at 30 the algorithm will tell us how much we risk at 60 by Federico Mereta 15 November 2023

In which places in the world is the problem most alarming

Looking at the geographical distribution of the problem, although vascular pathologies reach high rates globally, some regions of Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East present the greatest mortality burden. In more detail, Europe, and in particular the Eastern countries, record the highest mortality with 553 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. Additionally, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East are the regions with the highest rates of cardiovascular disease attributable to hypertension.

Salute

Fossil fuel smog kills 5.1 million people a year worldwide

by Green&Blue editorial team 30 November 2023

“In this scenario, Italy still shows an alarming number of deaths due to pathologies affecting the cardiovascular system which exceed 220 thousand deaths per year, 35% of all deaths. They also represent the first cause of hospital admission, confirming themselves, together with tumors, among the main causes of disability – he underlines Gianfranco Sinagra, director of the Cardiothoracovascular Department Asugi and University of Trieste -. It is therefore essential to establish public health strategies aimed at preventing cardiovascular diseases.”

Share this: Facebook

X

