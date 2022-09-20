People interested in personal advice can book a meeting on the Zoom platform with the hospital’s vascular surgeon

Cardiovascular diseases, way to prevention also in the Lodi area. On the occasion of World Heart Day, which is celebrated on 29 September, it promotes an individual teleconsultation for all interested patients.

It will be managed by Dr. Ruggiero Curci, director of the vascular and endovascular surgery department of Asst in Lodi. The meetings, open to the entire population, will take place via the Zoom platform on 28, 29 and 30 September 2022 (from 4 to 5 pm).

To access the teleconsultation dedicated to cardiovascular diseases, it is necessary to book through the secretariat of the Health Promotion Service on 21, 22 and 23 September 2022 from 10 am to 4 pm, at the telephone number 0371.376694.

During the booking, the link and time of access to the teleconsultation will be provided, as well as an information brochure on the subject, to the email address of the applicant.

All the services offered with information on dates, times and booking methods are available on the website www.bollinirosa.it. You can select the region and province of interest to view the list of participating hospitals and consult the services offered. For information, you can also write to the address [email protected] or consult the Asst di Lodi website www.asst-lodi.it.

The aim is to promote information, prevention and early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, with a particular focus on abdominal aortic aneurysm and other vascular and endovascular diseases. Handbooks will also be made available regarding other cardiovascular diseases: heart attack, valve diseases and heart failure, which can be downloaded from the company website https://www.asst-lodi.it/ and can be consulted on the social channels of Asst di Lodi.

Cardiovascular diseases represent the main cause of death in our country, being responsible for 35.8% of all deaths. Crucial is the role of primary prevention, mainly linked to lifestyles, and of early diagnosis, in particular in those with cardiovascular risk factors, such as: familiarity, old age, smoking, arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, overweight , obesity and stress.

“The goal of the day – explains Barbara Grecchi, head of the health promotion service of the Asst di Lodi and referent of Onda, curator of the initiative – is that of prevention and early diagnosis and help to dispel the mistaken belief that diseases cardiovascular affecting mainly men; the great majority of women have a very low perception of the dangers related to these pathologies ».

For this reason, the Whp & Hph health promotion service, in synergy with the complex vascular and endovascular surgery unit, organized this teleconsultation service aimed at the population, dedicated to arterial and venous pathologies, with a particular lunge on the abdominal aortic aneurysm.

