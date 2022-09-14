Personal care cannot be separated from gender medicine, even in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. As highlighted during the presentation meeting of CardioBreast – Dragon Boat Festival, in women these diseases generally appear about 10 years later than in men, but when they occur they are more serious. Furthermore, women, on average, undergo fewer events, which however manifest themselves with a less evident clinical picture than what happens in males, which, therefore, can be easily confused with other diseases.

Gender is also to be considered in prevention actions



“Gender and sex play an important role in determining differences in human pathology in the areas of onset, incidence, progression, response to treatment and prognosis. The state of health or illness can be influenced not only by biological aspects related to sex but also by factors dependent on the environment and lifestyle related to gender “, said Elena Ortona, director of the gender physiopathology department of the Center for Reference for Gender Medicine of the Higher Institute of Health. For this reason, “considering gender in prevention and treatment actions is necessary to promote equity and appropriateness of interventions and to implement effective health promotion and prevention actions, helping to strengthen the centrality of the person”, she added. .

“Today, unlike in the past, the concept of health promotion takes into account an integrated biopsychosocial approach on different levels of functioning of the person, and in this the practice of the Dragon Boat can play an important role”, declared the president of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation Antonio De Lucia, underlining how physical activity exercised by paddling, as in the case of the Dragon Boat, helps to improve the functioning of the heart, but also the respiratory and metabolic function. “For this reason as a Federation we are committed to supporting these women by organizing both competitive activities and promotional events”, he concluded.