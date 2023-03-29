Cardiovascular diseases are still today the first cause of death in the world, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths every year. In Italy, cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 35.8% of all deaths (32.5% in men and 38.8% in women), exceeding 230,000 cases per year and in 2017 alone, 47,000 deaths were attributed to hypercholesterolemia. 50 years of clinical studies highlight the direct correlation between LDL cholesterol and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Patients are often asymptomatic, therefore unaware of the risk of developing this dangerous condition, and the disease is diagnosed only after a cardiovascular event caused by an excess of “bad” cholesterol in the blood which, adhering to the internal walls of the arteries, leads to the accumulation of fatty deposits (atherosclerotic plaque) and makes it more difficult for blood to pass.

Ultimately, high levels of LDL cholesterol progressively damage the arteries and are among the main causes of myocardial infarction and stroke. Although hypercholesterolaemia is recognized as the most easily modifiable cardiovascular risk factor, unfortunately achieving an effective and sustained reduction over time in LDL cholesterol levels is still a challenge, so much so that 8 out of 10 high-risk patients are unable to reduce it at the recommended levels.

On Thursday 30 March and Friday 31 March the greatest experts in Italian Cardiology will gather in Rome at the Congress Center Auditorium Aurelia for the national event: “Lipids in Rome – OLD CHALLENGES AND NEW OPPORTUNITIES” organized by ANMCO (National Association of Cardiologists Hospitallers), in collaboration with the Italian Society for the Study of Atherosclerosis and with the sponsorship of the American College of Cardiology. An important appointment addressed not only to the cardiological scientific community but also to doctors of various disciplines in which the point will be taken of the issues relating to the new therapeutic opportunities currently available aimed at reducing global cardiovascular risk.