An AI-based eye exam could accurately predict a person’s risk of cardiovascular disease. This is the new revolutionary research that is going around the world: this is what it is about.

There are many diseases related to the heart and blood vessels. These problems are due to a number of factors, including atherosclerosis which is a pathological condition when fat and cholesterol accumulate near the arteries, i.e. the walls of the blood vessel. Scientific research is making huge strides in this medical field as well.

Your eyes can be a window to the soul, but that’s not all. They may soon also be providing doctors with some key information about your cardiovascular health. This was reported by British researchers who are working on a vision test combined with artificial intelligence. This technology could foresee the cardiovascular diseases.

The results of this revolutionary research have recently been published in the specialized magazine British Journal of Ophthalmology. We are talking about a studio that is still in development phase. However, it is definitely a novelty that is making its way around the world and that could be a real breakthrough in understanding all the heart diseases that exist.

Visual testing predicts cardiovascular disease: research

According to recent studies, the veins of the retina, called arterioles and venules, can provide information on development of cardiovascular diseases. Based on this assumption, the researchers developed a algorithm fully automated artificial intelligence enabled called QUARTZ. Useful for predicting cardiovascular disease and subsequent death, this test can be done in a minute and may someday be used as a substitute for blood tests that are very important.

To carry out their research, the specialists used retinal images from beyond 88,000 residents in the UK between the ages of 40 and 69. They then analyzed the width, area of ​​the vessels and the degree of curvature of the arterioles and venules in the retina. Using this information, they created several forecast models for stroke, heart attacks e death from cardiovascular disease.

They then applied these models to retinal images of 7,411 participants in the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer (EPIC) -Norfolk study. The volunteers, aged between 48 and 92, were followed for 7-9 years. Artificial intelligence has achieved predictive performance similar to that of the Framingham Risk Score, a benchmark calculation that estimates cardiovascular risk over the next 10 years.

Following this research, experts believe AI retinal scans could be used in any hospital or outpatient setting. To assess a patient’s cardiovascular health without the need for blood pressure tests or taking blood tests for the not-so-distant future.

