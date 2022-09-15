Intensity. Frequency of appointments every week. Duration of the training session. If you want to help your heart and arteries stay healthy by using physical activity as a preventive weapon, keep these three factors in mind. It is around these parameters that the doctor prescribes physical activity on a case-by-case basis. Like a real therapy. Which must be followed. And that has indications that vary from age to age. To remember it are the experts of Siprec (Italian Society for Cardiovascular Prevention) gathered at a congress in Naples.

How the heart changes in those who move

The goal of regular physical activity is to win what the experts define “Sedentary Behaviour“, that is the time in which a person is permanently seated, which must absolutely be fought, even in the workplace, by resorting to frequent walks and walks, where possible. With regular physical activity, heart rate and blood pressure are reduced to rest improves insulin sensitivity and therefore diabetes is prevented, the so-called “good” cholesterol, ie HDL, is increased and capillarization phenomena increase in the periphery.

In the long run, moreover, physical activity produces various effects on the cardio-circulatory system: first of all, the shape of the heart changes over time, so much so that the organ of an athlete can appear almost spherical. Then the muscle grows, with an increase in the volume of the atria and ventricles and thickening of the muscle walls. Over time, the systolic output, that is the quantity of blood expelled with each contraction of the heart and therefore the cardiac output (quantity of blood circulated in a minute) increase.

What should be done

You don’t have to choose freely, but it is important to always talk to your doctor. According to Alessandro Biffimember of the Siprec board of directors, “as regards weekly frequency and duration, international guidelines recommend a weekly number of hours of aerobic activity that has been extended from 150-300 minutes, up to 150-600 minutes per week”.

In addition to aerobic activity, resistance training is also very important, the one done with weights or pull-ups or even bodyweight with isometric exercises. It is also important to improve flexibility and balance, especially in the elderly. In short, when prescribing physical activity, it is important to take into account all aspects, which especially in the elderly are fundamental for self-sufficiency and to counteract sarcopenia (the depletion of muscle tissue), typical of this age “. intensity must be carefully modulated according to the different age groups.

We must not exaggerate

Be careful though. Do not imagine that you will suddenly become an athlete, nor do you think you can sustain any effort, on the waves of enthusiasm. In particular, great attention should be paid if you are sedentary. “To exaggerate means to increase the risks, even on the cardiovascular side – recalls the expert. Especially sedentary people, they cannot throw themselves into a strenuous training program tout court.

Excessive frequency or too long a duration can also lead, especially in the obese and the elderly, to incur in osteoarticular and muscular accidents, which then lead to a forced stop “. In short: remember that physical activity is a therapy and maybe we can take advantage of the experience of some regions that foresee this “tailor-made” preventive path, for example in Veneto and Emilia Romagna, where the concept of “health gyms” has developed, also with agreements with the Regions themselves.

Physical activity at any age

“A medical examination and an electrocardiogram before starting a physical activity are always a good idea and I would recommend them to everyone, regardless of age – reports Biffi”. Then, once the doses and indications for physical activity treatment have been studied with the doctor, to facilitate adherence to prevention, you can choose the one that suits you best. At least as long as you are young. Between 20 and 40 years you can indulge personal tastes and preferences, enhancing the playful aspect.

Therefore, cycling, walking at a fast pace (at least 4 km per hour), jogging and running, rowing that combines aerobic training with resistance training, working both arms and legs, are good. Later between the ages of 40 and 60, it is necessary to start thinking about intensity and go down in level. The recommendations are not to exceed 85% of the theoretical maximum heart rate (it is measured by subtracting your age from 220 and calculating 85% of the number obtained.

For example for a 50-year-old, 220-50 = 70, 85% of 70 = 140-150 which is the heart rate per minute not to be exceeded). For this it can be helpful to wear a smartwatch or a chest strap for calculating heart rate. As for resistance exercise, we prescribe exercises with weights, gradually increasing the weight (for example from 5 to 10 kilos) and gradually reducing the repetitions (for example 5 to 2).

Finally, in the over-60s, it is better to limit yourself to brisk walking, swimming, exercise bikes, at low intensity.