A study involving several universities, including Massachusetts, Boston and London, has shown that walking can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke by 50%.

Francesco Palma

Walking: an activity as simple as it is important, not only because it is essential to carry out most of our daily activities, but also because it is very useful for our health. In particular, a study published in the scientific journal Circulation and born from a collaboration between researchers from various universities – including Massachusetts, Boston and London – highlighted the benefits of walking for people’s cardiovascular health, also explaining how much you need to walk every day to make it useful.

I study — The research starts from the assumption that most people walk between 2,000 and 3,000 steps a day, a number deemed insufficient and which should be increased. In particular, as the doctor explains Amanda Paluch – University of Massachusetts epidemiologist and one of the main researchers involved in the study – “Each increase in walking was associated with a lower risk of heart disease in the elderly”. Indeed, according to the study, every 1000 steps added per day leads to a reduction in the risk of cardiovascular disease. On the other hand, the researchers have tried to provide a number that can also be realistically within everyone’s reach: in theory, great benefits have been recorded up to 15,000 steps a day, but clearly this is a number of steps that is difficult to reach.

how much you have to walk — The researchers' work, therefore, consisted not only in highlighting the cardiovascular benefits of walking, but also and above all in understanding what could be the right number of steps to propose. So how much walking do you need to have cardiovascular benefits? The right amount is between 6,000 and 9,000 steps per day, especially for people over the age of 60, who are most at risk: in fact, according to the study, maintaining this daily walking pace leads to 50% reduction in the chances of cardiovascular problems, including stroke and heart attack.