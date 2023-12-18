Care for rare diseases: Kyowa Kirin GmbH has set itself the goal of…

Kyowa Kirin GmbH

Rare diseases: orphans of medicine

The pharmaceutical company Kyowa Kirin GmbH has set itself the goal of improving the lives of patients with rare diseases and discussed solutions for more appropriate care with experts at a health policy event.

Not rare at all: an estimated four million people in Germany suffer from so-called rare diseases – i.e. different clinical pictures that affect no more than five out of 10,000 people per disease. Approximately 80% of these rare diseases are genetic and diagnosis takes an average of five years. A long ordeal for those affected, a challenge for the German health system. Kyowa Kirin GmbH, a subsidiary of a Japanese, global, research-based pharmaceutical company, has set itself the goal of improving the lives of patients with rare diseases and has discussed solutions for more appropriate care with experts. Prof. Dr. Clarissa Kurscheid, figus GmbH Cologne, moderated the panel discussion in Düsseldorf, which started with a greeting from Consul General Setsuko Kawahara, Japanese Consulate General.

“Patients with rare diseases are not given sufficient attention. We must not leave these people alone with their sometimes life-threatening and massively debilitating illnesses,” demanded Claudia Middendorf, representative of the state government for people with disabilities and for patients in North Rhine-Westphalia, at the Kyowa Kirin GmbH event in Düsseldorf. For her, education is crucial: “Many of those affected are not taken seriously and their symptoms are often attributed to supposedly psychosomatic illnesses.”

Diagnosis of rare diseases: too long a journey

The problem of finding a diagnosis is also recognized by Dr. Dr. Alena Welters, medical guide at the Center for Rare Diseases Düsseldorf: In a study published this year by the Fraunhofer Institute, the majority of patients with rare diseases rated both the duration (67%) and the quality (54%) of the diagnosis “very bad” or “rather bad”[1]. Welters sees the reasons for this assessment primarily in the healthcare system: too little time per patient, too long waiting times within the diagnostic process, too little cross-disciplinary exchange on the part of the service providers, but also too few monetary incentives for the service providers. The study also shows a clear discrepancy between the views of patients and medical providers. The majority of general practitioners and pediatricians see a “significant improvement” or “improvement” compared to ten to 15 years ago and rate today’s diagnostic options as “fairly good” or “good”. In order to resolve these different experiences, Welters called for easier access to specialized care and structured care paths: “Rare diseases are complex clinical pictures that many doctors have never seen before. The journey to a center for rare diseases is currently too long for those affected .” In her opinion, coordinated and networked care is absolutely necessary for this – but digitalization also plays an important role: “Apps for rare diseases can help primary care providers such as general practitioners and pediatricians to make a diagnosis and/or decide whether to make a referral a center for rare diseases appears to be indicated.”

Digital tools also support patients with diagnosis

Prof. Dr. explained the importance of digital pre-diagnosis systems for those affected. Thomas Lux, Head of Competence Center eHealth (CCeHealth), Professor of Process Management in Healthcare, on a real case: A US patient with recurring, stabbing pain in the abdomen and severe weight gain showed no improvement even after numerous doctor visits and examinations, tests and surgical procedures of the symptoms. In the summer of 2018, she saw an ad for a pre-diagnosis app. She goes through the anamnesis chat with the help of AI on her smartphone and finds, among other things, cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, or CAPS for short, a rare disease in the list of possible diseases. The app recommends a visit to the doctor to discuss the system’s assessment. This gave the doctor the crucial clue. The suspicion is confirmed and targeted therapy can be initiated.

Lux clearly sees the advantages of digital options for patients with rare diseases, but calls for more transparency in digital offers and an expansion of indications: “There are still too few digitally based offers in the area of ​​rare diseases.”

There is a lot of need for action – especially when it comes to education

For Dr. Axel Döß, Cluster Director Payer Value & Patient Access DACH at Kyowa Kirin GmbH, in addition to the therapeutic options for patients with rare diseases, interdisciplinary work and education are essential: “Our focus as a healthcare company is on treatment options for diseases that have so far been difficult to control “But we know – and all the experts confirm this – that interdisciplinary work with all health actors helps to diagnose patients more quickly.”

Despite the improved view of rare diseases, the state government’s representative for people with disabilities and patients in North Rhine-Westphalia, Claudia Middendorf, still sees a lot of need for action “in order to give all clinical pictures the attention they deserve.” Consul General Setsuko Kawahara, who spoke at the event, is also convinced: “Rare diseases are not yet covered enough by the media. Kyowa Kirin is making an important contribution in this area, to which I have the greatest respect.”

The managing director of Kyowa Kirin GmbH in Germany, Mark Huschenbeth, also sees education about rare diseases as an important task: “As a research-based pharmaceutical company, we improve the lives of those affected by developing innovative and effective medications. But in order to fully live up to our responsibility “We need to create knowledge among patients, doctors, politicians, payers and the public – this event is a first step.”

About the Kyowa Kirin Group

As a global specialty pharmaceutical company of Japanese origin, the Kyowa Kirin Group focuses on the areas of nephrology, immunology/allergology, oncology and neurology. The group of companies has 70 years of experience in the development of highly effective therapeutic antibodies and uses its own innovative technologies for their production. Through its commitment, the Kyowa Kirin Group wants to improve the lives of those affected – especially for diseases for which there are currently only limited treatment options available. The group is represented in the four regions of Japan, Asia/Pacific, North America and EMEA/International. The employees working there are guided by the four corporate values ​​of “Commitment to Life”, “Teamwork”, “Innovation” and “Integrity”. They are all committed to the company’s vision of making people smile as often as possible, true to the motto “Making people smile”.

