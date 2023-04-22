Care is the focus

24 January 2014. Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe attended the first German Nursing Day in Berlin on January 23, 2014. In his speech, he particularly emphasized the importance but also the pending need for action in nursing. Around 2.5 million people in Germany are currently dependent on care. It is estimated that this number will increase by one million by 2030. This means that in a decade and a half, 3.5 million people will be dependent on nursing care.

In view of the current challenges and against the background of the further consequences of demographic change, the federal government has made care a focus of its work: “In this legislative period, we will gradually make a total of six billion euros more available for improvements in care. This is good news for nursing staff – just as it is for people who need care and their caring relatives,” said Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe. The Federal Minister of Health used the forum of the first German Nursing Day to inform the specialist audience and the public about the goals of nursing policy.

