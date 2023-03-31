WIESBADEN – 31.03.2023

The increase by 2055 is largely due to people in need of care aged 80 and over

Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia with the lowest relative increases, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg with the highest

The number of people in Germany in need of care will increase by 37% by 2055 due to the increasing aging population alone. According to the results of the long-term care forecast by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), their number will increase from around 5.0 million at the end of 2021 to around 6.8 million in 2055. Around 5.6 million (+14%) will be reached by 2035. No major changes are to be expected after 2055, since the baby boomers born in the 1950s and 1960s, the so-called baby boomers, will then be replaced by older generations with lower birth rates. In 2070, the number of people in need of care within the meaning of the Care Insurance Act (SGB XI) is likely to be around 6.9 million (+38%), as the care forecast shows in a variant with constant care rates. The care rate is calculated as the proportion of people in need of care in the population by age and gender. It shows the risk of being in need of care at a certain age.

Increase in care rates will lead to a greater increase in the number of people in need of care by 2.6 million by 2055

Another variant is calculated as part of the forecast, which not only considers the pure aging effect with a constant care quota, but also takes into account changing care quotas. This second model is based on the fact that since 2017, in the course of the introduction of the broader definition of the need for care, there has been a significant increase in the number of people in need of care and the care rates in the individual age groups. It is therefore assumed in this additional model calculation that the increase in care rates will continue at a slower pace until 2027. The result shows a significantly higher increase in the number of people in need of care than with the status quo variants. The number of people in need of care calculated in this way will then already be 6.3 million people in need of care in 2035 (+27% compared to 2021) and 7.6 million (+53%) in 2055, and finally 7.7 million (+55%) in 2070.

Strong increase in the number of people in need of care aged 80 and over between 2035 and 2055

The aging of the population is likely to lead to a significantly higher number and a significantly higher proportion of older people in need of care in the future: while at the end of 2021 around 2.7 million or 55% of all people in need of care were 80 years and older, if the care rates remain constant in 2055, it could be around 4.4 million or 65%. This increase will mainly take place between 2035 (3.0 million) and 2055. The overall increase in those in need of care during this period is therefore largely determined by those aged 80 and over.

Lowest relative increase in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia, highest increases in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg

The results of the projection show clear differences between the individual countries. With constant care rates, the lowest relative increase in those in need of care is expected in Saxony-Anhalt by 7% and in Thuringia by 9% by the end of 2055. In contrast, the strongest relative increases due to aging by the end of 2055 are 56% in Bavaria and 51% in Baden-Württemberg. The average value for Germany is +37%.

Methodical notes:

In the care forecast for 2023, assumptions about future population development and assumptions about the care rate in the coming decades are combined. For this purpose, the results of the 15th coordinated population projection are combined with data from the care statistics for 2017-2021. Long-term population projections are not forecasts. They provide “if-then statements” and show how the population and its structure would change under certain assumptions. The 15th coordinated population projection is based on three assumptions on birth rate, life expectancy and net migration. The variants and model calculations show the range of possible developments. The long-term care forecast for Germany is based on data from the variants with moderate demographic development with different migration assumptions as well as small and strong increases in life expectancy. The long-term care forecast for the individual federal states is based on the variant with moderate demographic development and migration. This press release presents the results of the variant with moderate demographic development and migration.

In addition, there are two variants for the future development of care rates: The status quo variant assumes that the currently observed situation and conditions in care will remain the same in future years. For example, it is assumed that the care rates by age group and gender in 2021 will remain at a constant level in the years up to 2070. This is plausible in the event that the future legal framework and approval methods, the influence of life expectancy, medicine and medical technology, diagnostic, therapy, care and rehabilitation options as well as the social incentive and individual decision-making structures remain unchanged. Ultimately, this model shows the impact of population aging on the care system.

Since 2017, as part of the introduction of the broader definition of the need for care, there has been a significant increase in the number of people in need of care. It is above the demographic expectation. For this reason, another model is used, which assumes increasing care quotas for a limited period of time. These trends are understood as the introductory effects of the care reform (model “further introductory effects of the concept of the need for care”). The effects will gradually phase out by 2027. From 2027 onwards, the care rates are also assumed to be stable until 2070.

In addition, model calculations were carried out according to the types of care. However, these are associated with additional uncertainties. The model does not address the future supply of care facilities and potential staffing levels. The future options for home care by relatives and other offers of help are also not considered. In addition, the effects of changes in the service structures of long-term care insurance or care preferences are not taken into account. Here, too, the forecast updates the requirements in the structures.

Overall, the course of the key influencing variables is becoming more and more difficult to predict with increasing distance from the base time, which is why the long-term calculation up to 2055 or 2070 in particular has the character of a model.

Additional Information:

The statistical report “care forecast“.

Further results and explanations of the biennial nursing statistics – in particular for nursing homes and outpatient nursing services including staff – are available in the publication “Care statistics 2021 – Germany results“ as well as in the database GENESIS-Online (The table 22421) available.

On assumptions and results of 15th coordinated population projection detailed information is available. Detailed results are in Statistical Report – 15th Coordinated Population Projection – Germany – 2021 to 2070 and in the sstatistical report – 15th coordinated population projection – federal states – 2021 to 2070 and in the GENESIS-Online database (The table 12421) accessible.