Career Opportunities in Healthcare – Why Look for Professionals When Looking for a Job?

FYE International Recruiting GmbH

Berlin (ots)

Dirk Bachmann is the managing director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. Together, the personnel consulting team supports clinics, medical care centers and rehabilitation facilities in filling their vacancies with the right personnel from Germany and abroad. Here you can find out why professional support when looking for a job is becoming increasingly important and how applicants benefit from it.

Medical facilities such as clinics, nursing homes and hospitals are currently desperately looking for competent staff. Several million people are already working in the healthcare sector: According to statistics, around one in eight employees in Germany earns their daily bread in the healthcare sector. In view of demographic change, nothing will change in the future. “However, the areas of activity in the healthcare sector are sometimes very different,” says Dirk Bachmann, Managing Director of FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING. “If you want to improve your career opportunities in the health sector, it is best to rely on professional support right from the start.” In the following, you will find out why this is the case and what advantages applicants can derive from it.

1. Applicants save time, money and nerves when looking for a job

For applicants, the search for a suitable position and the subsequent application process are usually associated with a great deal of time and nerves. Job portals and career sites have to be trawled through and trips to job interviews planned, which are sometimes doomed to fail from the start. If, on the other hand, you rely on a personnel consultancy, you will be spared this. After all, this not only has an excellent overview of the current job market, but usually also has an extensive network of attractive companies. This makes it possible for personnel consultants to identify suitable positions for applicants and to propose them to them in a targeted manner. This not only saves time, money and nerves, but also increases the chance of a successful completion of the application process.

2. Candidates get access to the hidden job market

In addition, professional personnel consultants can also offer vacant positions from the hidden job market. After all, they have essential insights that applicants were always denied when searching on their own. The HR consultants often know about vacancies before they are publicly communicated. Anyone who relies on a personnel consultancy can thus secure a decisive competitive advantage over other candidates.

3. Applicants receive a realistic assessment

In addition, HR consultants offer applicants a realistic assessment of the position offered and the associated factors. After all, they know the current job market inside out and know, for example, how high the average salary is in comparable positions. This gives applicants the opportunity to better assess their options on the market.

4. Candidates are viewed and assessed holistically

Ultimately, recruitment consultants get to know the applicants better and better as the process progresses. You know their wishes and ideas as well as their abilities, strengths and weaknesses. They are also in close contact with the respective companies. They know the working conditions there and know about the atmosphere. They can use this knowledge in a targeted manner to realistically assess whether the applicant is suitable for a vacant position and whether he can be happy there. This information is of great importance for applicants and often determines their further career. A personnel consultancy is therefore characterized by massive advantages for every applicant and increases their chances of finding the job that actually suits them.

Are you also looking for a position in the healthcare sector that suits you? Regardless of whether it is a fee doctor job offer, assistant doctor or head doctor position, nursing job or a position in the administration or management area in the healthcare sector – the team at FIND YOUR EXPERT – MEDICAL RECRUITING will find the position that really suits you! Contact the experts now and make an appointment!

Original content from: FYE International Recruiting GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell