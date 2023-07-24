Caregiver, a tender to alleviate the hardships of those who dedicate themselves to family members

The Foundation with the South supports new interventions in favor of caregiverthrough the fifth edition of socio-sanitary side reserved for those who daily assist family members with high care needs. In particular, the Foundation puts four million euros available of private resources for projects that foresee support paths aimed at alleviating the care burden and enhancing care services for the patients. The initiative is aimed at Third sector organizations Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily.

In Italy the family represents a privileged place of care, both for cultural reasons and for the insufficiency of dedicated services. Caregivers are family members who take care of their loved ones with high care needs free of charge and voluntarily (for example cancer patients, chronic degenerative diseases, rare diseases, congenital or supervening disabilities), with obvious repercussions on their daily lives and on the family structure. A situation that involves changes in lifestyle, often with extremely negative consequences in terms of job opportunities, economic availability, psychophysical well-being and sociality. It is estimated that there are more than three million caregivers in Italy, mainly women between the ages of 45 and 55, who often also work outside the home or who have been forced to leave it (in 60% of cases) to be able to devote themselves full time to family care.

“It is essential to lighten the psychophysical load, and not just the economic one, of those who take care of a loved one who unfortunately is in difficult health conditions every day with affection, dedication and a lot of determination”, he underlines Stephen Council, president of the Con il Sud Foundation. To do this, however, collaboration between the public and private sectors becomes essential, which we, as a Foundation, hope for and promote in various fields. In particular, with this announcement we explicitly request this synergy through proximity networks with a view to community welfare».

The proposals may envisage the activation or strengthening of guidance and consultancy services to offer information on methods of accessing social-health services, opportunities and resources for assistance and treatment, support for bureaucratic procedures; practical support interventions for everyday life; actions aimed at promoting the psycho-physical well-being of the caregiver, also through activities to promote free time, moments of aggregation and self/mutual help, activities aimed at promoting proximity networks with a view to community welfare, also to support working caregivers.

The call is aimed at partnerships made up of a minimum of four organizations, at least two of which belong to the world of the third sector. The public body responsible for the social welfare services of the territory in which it is intended to intervene (such as the Local Health Authority, Area, Municipality) must be involved in the projects, which may adhere to one or more project proposals. The world of institutions, schools, universities, research and businesses may also be involved. The initiative is divided into two distinct phases: the first aimed at selecting the proposals with the greatest impact on the territory of intervention and the subsequent remodulation, aimed at enriching the proposal and clarifying any critical aspects identified in the evaluation phase.

The announcement, published on the website www.fondazioneconilsud.it, expires November 23, 2023 and provides for the submission of proposals exclusively online via the Chàiros platform.

Credits: opening photo courtesy of the Con il Sud Foundation

