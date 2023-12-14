Caregiver, who is this figure and what does he do | If you have a sick family member, this benefit is yours too

In recent years, there has been an increasing focus on the caregiver figure, a person who provides assistance and support to individuals in need, whether due to illness, disability, or old age. The caregiver can be a family member, a friend, or a professional assistant hired to carry out these tasks.

The responsibilities of a caregiver are wide-ranging, including helping with personal hygiene, managing medications, providing emotional support, and even assisting with daily activities such as meal preparation and household chores. Caregivers may also be responsible for facilitating mobility for individuals who use wheelchairs, whether at home or out in public.

This role is crucial in a society that often overlooks the needs of those who require assistance. Caregiving is considered an act of love and dedication, and in Italy, it is predominantly women who fulfill this role. Recognizing the importance of this work, the State has allocated funds to support caregivers, with an initial allocation of 20 million euros in 2018.

From a healthcare standpoint, Law 104 guarantees caregivers the right to take three days of leave per month to care for their loved ones, and they may also be eligible for tax benefits. To access these benefits, caregivers must contact the National Social Security Institute (INPS).

The role of caregivers is essential in providing vital support and care to individuals in need, and it is important that they receive the recognition and support they deserve. As the demand for caregiving continues to grow, it is crucial that the necessary resources and regulations are in place to ensure that caregivers can fulfill their duties effectively and with the support they need.