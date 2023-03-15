Anyone in need of care needs support in everyday life, for example with personal hygiene, eating and housework. In order to be able to live in your own four walls for as long as possible, the care often has to be spread over several shoulders. In most cases, relatives and professional caregivers share the care of a person in need of care. If more care is required, an assistant who lives in the household can also provide support. Most of the time, such caregivers come through placement agencies from other Eastern European countries. But it also works without an agency. The legal experts at Stiftung Warentest explain how both ways work.

Why our guide “Foreign Caregivers” is worthwhile for you Frei­schaltung After activating the article, you will find out what speaks for and against the care of a foreign helper, which tasks they can take on and how they can legally work and live in your household. Check­liste You can use our checklist to clarify for yourself whether a foreign caregiver is an option for you. Modell­rechnung There are various ways in which you can employ a foreign worker in your company. Either you turn on a placement agency that takes care of all the formalities for you, or you become the employer yourself. The costs start well over 2,000 euros and range up to over 3,000 euros per month. The experts at Stiftung Warentest will inform you about the advantages and disadvantages of both models. Magazine article as PDF After activation, you will receive the magazine article from Finanztest 08/2022 for download. See also When to eat olives to lose weight and lower blood sugar? Incredible

Caregivers from Eastern Europe

How care at home works

Engage a recruitment agency or become an employer yourself When considering whether a foreign care worker can ensure the care of the person in need of care, several factors play a role. For many, the question of whether and how a foreign worker can be employed legally and with legal certainty is crucial. We will inform you about this on the following pages: Anyone who commissions an agency to find a household help enters into several contractual relationships, but still has little to do with formalities. On the other hand, if you employ a caregiver yourself, you have maximum transparency and control over the employment relationship, but you also have to deal with a few administrative procedures.

Multiple contracts and different costs Depending on whether a caregiver is placed through an agency or is employed by a family without the involvement of a third party, there are differences in the organization, contracts and costs. The legal experts at Stiftung Warentest explain what steps those in need of care or relatives have to take to find a suitable assistant, what costs they will have to face and what legal hurdles have to be overcome – with and without an agency.