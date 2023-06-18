Caring for rhubarb after harvest: fertilizing, cutting & dividing

Until St. John’s Day on June 24th you can diligently harvest and process rhubarb. But then what? How should you care for rhubarb after harvest? In our article you can find out when you should cut back the plant, what you can do with the foliage and how and when you should fertilize again beforehand. Pamper your vegetable plant for a while longer so that you can benefit from a rich harvest again next year.

What else to do during harvest time

The plants need their leaves throughout the season to thrive. However, since one or the other leaf is always hanging on the stalk during harvest and is thus torn out, you can use the leaves in another way in this case: Remove the leaves from the rhubarb stalk. After that, you can chop them up a bit and work them into the soil around the plant. The nutrients that are then released during decomposition can be used directly by the plant. Handy, right?

And this is how you should care for rhubarb after harvest

But once the harvest season is over, the care must also be done properly. Just because the plant rewarded you with fruit doesn’t mean you should rest on your laurels. But how do I care for rhubarb after harvest?

Feed the plant properly

Of course, the growth so far has cost the rhubarb plant a lot of strength and you should give it back afterwards. Since this is a heavy feeder, you should never neglect the nutrient supply. After the harvest, it is therefore best to supply the plant with either vegetable fertilizer or compost. You can also continue to use the leaves for fertilizing by working them into the soil. A very effective remedy that is not only perfect as a liquid fertilizer but also works against pest infestation is nettle manure. It is therefore worth preparing these and using them in your favor (or in favor of the rhubarb).

Incidentally, rhubarb decoction is also a popular, natural pesticide.

Rhubarb care after the harvest – suitable for fertilizing:

Composite

vegetable fertilizer

Stallmist

Hornmehl

bone meal

You can find out here what you can use rhubarb leaves for in the garden.

Cut back or not? What is recommended

Some gardeners have a habit of pruning unharvested and new stems, others don’t to avoid stressing the plant further. Overall, we recommend the second option, i.e. leaving the rhubarb as it is at the end of the harvest season.

So cutting back the rhubarb is unnecessary. Instead, over time, you can remove leaves and other parts of the plant that are wilting to sort of clean the plant. It is best to carry out these care measures for rhubarb plants in autumn, or in spring at the latest, before the rhubarbar sprout again. In general, however, spring should only be chosen for this purpose if necessary (if, for example, you have not made it anymore), because the risk of damaging the new shoots is then quite high. To avoid this, you can also do this cut in January or February.

Caring for rhubarb after harvest: Can you transplant it?

Older plants even benefit from being transplanted in autumn (alternatively, spring is also suitable), with younger ones it is permissible but usually unnecessary. It is true that rhubarb plants can remain in the same place for up to 10 years without any problems, after which transplanting is highly recommended, even better after 8 years.

If you decide to transplant the rhubarb in spring, it is important that you choose a time before new growth.

How to proceed with transplanting:

Plant out the plant.

Disassemble them into individual parts weighing about 1 kg.

Plant the desired amount of new plants in their new locations.

This division and transplanting serves to rejuvenate the plant so that it can continue to develop good amounts of stalks to harvest.

Learn more about the flowering of the plant in this article.