As of: 03/15/2023 4:27 p.m Millions of tulips come to us from the Netherlands as cut flowers in the spring. They also thrive in the garden with little care and come in many different colours.

From white to yellow, all shades of red, to violet and even black: When it comes to tulips, there are almost no limits to the variety. There are said to be thousands of varieties of the popular spring bloomers. Already in January the trade offers tulips as cut flowers. Outdoors, they bloom from around the end of March into May.

Tulips like a sunny spot

Tulips belong to the lily family. The perennial flowers grow from a bulb and are about 15 to 80 centimeters high, depending on the variety. Elongated leaves form on each stem and an upright, cup-shaped flower forms at the top. Tulips feel most comfortable in a light, humus-rich to sandy soil Soil in a sunny or partially shaded spot.

Waterlogging causes the onions to rot. In the garden, tulips hardly need to be watered and can easily withstand dry periods or frosty spring nights. In pots on the balcony or in the room, they should be watered sparingly.

Do not cut off leaves after flowering

The spring bloomers should be supplied with fertilizer for vigorous flowering. Important: Do not cut off the leaves of faded tulips until they are completely wilted and dried up. The leaves provide the onion with vital energy, which it stores to prepare for the next growing season and to survive the dormant period. Flower shoots can be cut off if necessary. Tulips grown in pots can be planted in the bed as soon as there is no more frost.

Tulip bulbs multiply

Tulips reproduce via daughter bulbs that form underground. If you dig up the bulbs in late summer, you can detach the small appendages and replant them. They flower for the first time after two to three years. New Tulip bulbs are planted about ten centimeters deep in the ground in autumn, before the first frosts. In larger groups, one color or mixed colors, they look best later. If you want to create space for summer flowers in the garden bed, you can dig up the bulbs and store them in a cool, dry place until autumn.

Tips for caring for tulips in the vase

Tulips are also very popular as cut flowers in spring. Varieties that are usually about 30 centimeters high are commercially available. So that you can enjoy them for a long time, they should be kept as cool as possible and not in the blazing sun. At night, tulips feel at home in the coolest room of the apartment or on the frost-free balcony. Before they go into the vase, cut off the lower white part of the stem two to three centimeters with a sharp knife.

The leaves should not stand in the water, so do not fill the vase with too much water and remove the lower leaves. However, tulips absorb a lot of water, so refill in good time.

This is how tulips become fresh again

Tulips continue to grow in the vase and can gain around ten centimeters. Then the heads often tilt over the edge. If you cut them again, wrap the bouquet tightly in newspaper and stand it upright in water for an hour, the flowers will recover. A tall, narrow vase can also help.

The common tip to add sugar to the flower water is more harmful. Incidentally, tulips and daffodils should not be in the vase together – even if it looks nice. Daffodils secrete a slime that causes the tulips to wither quickly.

Tulips: Toxic to humans and pets

All parts of the tulip are poisonous to humans and animals. Skin contact can lead to redness and swelling, consumption often triggers gastrointestinal complaints such as abdominal pain and vomiting, and large amounts can even lead to respiratory arrest. Be particularly careful with cut flowers: the water in the vase is also poisonous for small creatures such as cats.

Further information The waiting time can be shortened with early bloomers such as hyacinths, daffodils and tulips. Tips for care. more Fresh cut flowers add color to your home. With these care tips, you can enjoy it for a long time. more When the first daffodils and tulips appear in the bed, it is time to fertilize. This is how the plants thrive. more Not only flowers and fruits grow in the garden, but also poisonous plants. These species can harm humans and animals. more See also Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is a huge discount of HK$4,600, and you get a 24-inch curved screen