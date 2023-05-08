11
- Carlo Cottarelli leaves Pd and Senate: “I resign as a parliamentarian this week” TGCOM
- Uneasy in this Pd, that’s why I resign as a senator the Republic
- Cottarelli: ‘Uncomfortable in Schlein’s Democratic Party’ ANSA Agency
- Carlo Cottarelli leaves the Democratic Party and the seat as a senator: “I’m going back to being a popularizer” Corriere della Sera
- Carlo Cottarelli resigns as senator: “I respect Schlein, but I’m uncomfortable with certain positions Daily fact
- See full coverage on Google News