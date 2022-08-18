We inform you that the Board of the Medical Academy of the Province of L’Aquila “Salvatore Tommasi” onlus has conferred on Dr. Carlo Gizzi, former member of the Association, the role of referent of the cultural area “Nutrition and Health“.

The promotion of good food and quality cuisine of the L’Aquila area carried out in recent years by Carlo Gizzi, characterized by journalistic and editorial commitment in the sector, as well as by the organization of events aimed at enhancing the combination of good food, environment and territory, led the management to a choice whose results will be immediately visible in the coming months with the organization of events and initiatives aimed at raising awareness among the population on the importance of quality nutrition to promote health and well-being.

Dr. Gizzi will actively collaborate with the scientific component of the Academy that deals with nutrition, which sees present, beyond Prof. Maria Giuliana Tozziwho is the Scientific Responsible of the sector, also other professors of the University of L’Aquila, such as Prof. Mauro MaccarroneProfessor of Biochemistry, il Prof. Davide GrassiProfessor of Internal Medicine and the Prof. Giovanni LatellaProfessor of Gastroenterology.

To Dr. Gizzi the task of transferring to the kitchen and translating the language accessible to all the notions deriving from scientific researchin order to sensitize the community to a “balanced and responsible nutrition”