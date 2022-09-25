Viterbo – He was director of medical radiology health technicians at the ASL – The condolences of Roberto Talotta (Fials): “Deep humanity and loyalty of the past”

Viterbo – We receive and publish – The death of Carlo Montella, manager of the medical radiology health technicians at the ASL of Viterbo, has generated bewilderment and deep emotion in all the colleagues who have collaborated with him at the Belcolle hospital in many years of professional activity and who together shared moments of authentic friendship and mutual esteem.

In addition to being responsible for the trade union management of Fials, Montella was also president of the professional association, elected from within the important body precisely for his undisputed specialist qualities, but the grief that today fills the hearts of so many health workers is generated by the awareness of having lost a great man, a great friend, a person who has always shown deep humanity, a loyalty of other times and a true respect for all, but still more for patients treated in the radiotherapy sector where Carlo has provided his professional activity.

Carlo, for all of us, was a commendable example of how we must act and how we must propose ourselves in such a delicate and complex sector as the hospital context, a garrison in which it is essential to put, in addition to the necessary professional qualities, sentiment, humanity, kindness and particular attention to the sick, to the suffering and, Carlo, in all this was truly a beacon and a guide for his radiology technicians who today mourn his death due to a serious pathology that he faced with courage, with a Christian spirit and a lot of dignity.

The ASL of Viterbo, the hospital of Belcolle, in such a difficult time and in strong need of resources not only economic but, above all, of human resources, have lost a professional who has always been the pride and model to be proposed in a project of efficient, safe and functional healthcare for users who ask for their services and care, but the most serious, most painful and most disheartening deprivation is suffered by his family, his wife and his children, to whom we address our moved participation and condolences for a colleague and a friend that we will always carry in our hearts and in our thoughts.

Roberto Talotta

President of Fials of Viterbo

