Carlo Rovelli against Guido Crosetto on arms and Ambra’s apologies at the Concertone on May 1st

Carlo Rovelli he was the protagonist of the “spoken” interventions of the Concertone. The physicist, in the only truly polemical passage of the day, usually marked by debate, is he railed against military spending in Ukraine and the “war instrument salesmen” who build instruments of death “to kill each other. We are heading towards a war that is growing and, instead of looking for solutions, countries challenge each other, invade, fan the flames of war and international tension has never been as high as it is now”.

In his long pacifist message, Rovelli pointed the finger at the defense minister, Guido Crosettowho in the past was president of the Federation of Italian companies for aerospace, defense and security: «In Italy, the defense minister was very close to one of the largest arms factories in the world, Leonardo. The Ministry of Defense must serve to defend us from war, not to sell instruments of death».

«Everyone says peace – continued the popularizer who he has never agreed with the supply of weapons to Ukraine -, but they add that it is necessary to win to make peace, to want peace after victory means to want war. AND the Italian government is deciding to send an aircraft carrier to play cockerels in front of Chinathese are the choices that risk destroying our lives

"This is not the world we like – concludes Rovelli with an invitation to young people -: the world does not belong to warlords, but yours, because there are so many of you and you can change the world, together, you can stop the destruction of the country, you can stop the warlords, build a world by working together to solve problems. Dream of a better world and build it, don't live waiting for unfulfilled dreams. Don't be afraid to smear the walls, change this world".

Amber’s apologies Shortly after the physicist’s intervention, the presenters of the May Day Concert returned to the stage, Ambra Angiolini and Biggio, who have made it clear that «here there is no censorship. When we invite our guests we leave them the freedom to express their opinion, it’s important. Sorry that not being a political debate, when you attack someoneas in the intervention of Professor Rovelli, who expressed his opinion, if we could we would have had an argument. We didn’t know and it didn’t happen.”

