Carlo Rovelli excluded from the Frankfurt Book Fair. But Levi backtracks: “I renew the invitation, no pressure”

Stop a Charles Rovelli at the Buchmesse and then behind the font of the extraordinary commissioner of the government at the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2024, Ricardo Franco Levi, which after having triggered reactions of great dissent, renews the invitation to the physicist to participate in the inauguration ceremony “to share with all of us the beauty of research and the value of knowledge”. The withdrawal of the invitation had reached Rovelli in a letter from Levi, who is also president of the Italian Publishers Association, in which it was underlined that after the intervention at the Concertone First of May in Rome where the physicist had spoken of a possible escalation in the war in Ukraine by attacking, without naming him, the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, his participation in Frankfurt would have “revived controversies and attacks”.

The reactions

The shields raised in defense of Rovelli were immediate, the full solidarity of the world of culture, the request for a rethinking and the opposition to the censorship expressed by many intellectuals and government officials, starting with the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano. «In general, having suffered censures, I am against inflicting them on others. Perhaps I would add a few other voices to that of Professor Rovelli, that of Pierangelo Buttafuoco, Francesco Borgonovo, Marcello Veneziani or others in homage to pluralism» underlines Sangiuliano. Minister Crosetto “is sorry to disappoint the Italian conspiracy experts, always on duty, who already speak of ‘censorship or pressure’, regarding Levi’s decision and explains:” I have never heard of it in my life “and” I am the first to wish for a rethinking of the decision taken”.

And Levi himself confirms: “I expressed my choices as extraordinary commissioner, without having received any pressure or solicitation and to strictly fulfill the institutional responsibility that was conferred on me with a decree from the President of the Republic”. Concerned “for the climate of censorship that reigns in our country” Sandro Ruotolo, head of information and culture of the secretariat of the Democratic Party. «Anger and embarrassment» on the part of the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni. «What do we do: do we select our intellectuals in order to be sure of not offending government officials? What a shame!” the president of the Movimento 5 Stelle Giuseppe Conte writes about him on social networks. The Italian Publishers Association also asked Levi to reconsider, meeting today the Presidential Committee in which it «unanimously expressed understanding for the reasons of institutional prudence that led to the decisions taken» but also the hope that «it will be able to confirm the presence of Professor Carlo Rovelli in Frankfurt».

Even the Feltrinelli Group has urged a rethinking of Levi hoping “that the invitation to Carlo Rovelli will be confirmed”. Denouncing the “gravity of self-censorship” Teresa Cremisi, president of Adelphi, for whom Rovelli’s latest book ‘Buchi bianchì has just been released, and the managing director Roberto Colajanni who spoke of “a decision from which we can only dissociate”. In a post on Facebook, Nicola Lagioia, outgoing director of the Turin Book Fair, says that “there is a bad signal from the publishing world“. The managing director of Mondadori Libri, Enrico Selva Coddè underlines how “independence of thought, the universality of ideas and the plurality of voices are among the founding values ​​of freedom, democracy and, therefore, publishing”. It is unacceptable for the Association of Italian Independent Publishers “that a figure of the intellectual importance of Carlo Rovelli should undergo forms of preventive censorship”. Many tweets and positions taken on social media. Michela Murgia says «Levi’s censorship is a point of no return: it legitimizes the punishment of dissent at the request of power», Silvia Ballestra affirms: «maximum alarm for freedom of thought in this country» and the philosopher Donatella Di Cesare: « Standing up for peace means paying a very high price. Shame!”

