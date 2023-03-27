news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ANCONA, MARCH 27 – “May the life and values ​​of Carlo Urbani be a model for all of us”. The speech of the president of the Marche Regional Council Dino Latini started the work of the open session dedicated to the doctor from Castelplanio (Ancona) who identified Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and which marks the 20th anniversary of his death this year due to that illness on 29 March 2003. During the session opened on the day dedicated to doctors following a regional law which established it, the mayor of Castelplanio Fabio Badiali, among others, spoke, announcing next Saturday the inauguration of a museum dedicated to the great doctor; one of Carlo Urbani’s sons, Tommaso, president of Aicu, an association that bears his father’s name, and the president of the Region Francesco Acquaroli who was entrusted with the conclusions: “Urbani dedicated himself to the least, a mission continued during the all his life”.



Also present at the council meeting were the students of Sant’Elpidio a Mare (Fermo) who took part in the journalistic competition dedicated to Urbani. “Carlo Urbani – underlined Latini in the session dedicated to the figure of the doctor-hero – was many things in the course of his life. A scholar, a scientist, a Nobel Prize winner, a doctor and microbiologist, he was the first to identify and classify Sars But above all he was a great man who dedicated his life to caring for others, the sick and the needy”. Urbani “was above all convinced – Latini added – that everyone should have the same possibilities of access to treatment, regardless of legal status and socio-economic conditions and for this objective he fought throughout his life. To date, unfortunately, I am there are still many people in the world who do not have this possibility, and it is our duty to do everything possible to guarantee this right”. (HANDLE).

