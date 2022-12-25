With Carlo Ventura, professor of molecular biology at the University of Bologna, we begin by talking about cells (“in a human being there are 33 trillion”) and end with the story of a concert during which a musician plays the “violin of the sea”, built by the prisoners using the wood of the boats crashed on the Sicilian coasts: “It is a theme that has always afflicted me, that of having a sea that has become the largest cemetery in the world, of people deluded and betrayed by a hope that was just a mirage.”