Carlos Camps Herrero appointed as Coordinator of Cancer Strategy and Precision Medicine in the Valencian Community

Carlos Camps Herrero Appointed Coordinator of Cancer Strategy and Precision Medicine in the Valencian Community

Valencia, EFE – The renowned oncologist Carlos Camps Herrero has been appointed as the coordinator of the Cancer Strategy and precision medicine in oncology of the Valencian Community. This appointment was made official through a resolution published by the Official Gazette of the Generalitat (DOGV) on Friday.

Camps, who is a professor at the Department of Medicine at the University of Valencia (UV) and head of the Medical Oncology Service at the Valencia General University Hospital Consortium, has a wealth of experience in the public sector of oncology and precision medicine, making him the ideal candidate for this role.

The resolution, established by the Minister of Health, Marciano Gomez, emphasizes the importance of appointing a candidate with expertise in oncology and precision medicine. Camps will be responsible for setting forth the main lines of the new Cancer Strategy of the Valencian Community 2024-2027 with the goal of ensuring equitable access to the best oncological diagnosis and treatment for all citizens.

In his new role, Camps will report directly to the Autonomous Office of Predictive, Personalized Medicine and Advanced Therapies of the Valencian Community (OMPTA), which was established last October to drive the development of precision medicine in the Valencian healthcare system.

Among his responsibilities, Camps will participate in the development of the new Cancer Strategy and work collaboratively with the Autonomous Office of Predictive, Personalized Medicine and Advanced Therapies to implement biomarkers in the National Health System in the Valencian Community.

Camps, who leads a research group focused on respiratory tract tumors within the CIBERONC (Network Biomedical Research Center), holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery with specialties in Medical Oncology, Molecular Biology, and Health Systems and Hospital Management. He has also been recognized with an extraordinary Doctorate award and holds a specialist certification from the European Medical Oncology Society.

The appointment of Carlos Camps Herrero as the coordinator of the Cancer Strategy and precision medicine in oncology marks a significant step forward in the advancement of oncological care in the Valencian Community.

Share this: Facebook

X

